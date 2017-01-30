Grants enable purchase of Nettleton police body cameras

NETTLETON – Between a $1,500 grant awarded by CREATE Foundation affiliate, Tupelo/Lee County Community Foundation, and a $6,473 Mississippi Justice Department Justice Assistance Grant, the Nettleton Police Department is able to purchase 10 body cameras and two tasers.

“They’ll put an extra set of eyes out on the road. It’s not only for the benefit of our officers but the citizens as well. They’ll keep everything on both sides in perspective,” said NPD Assistant Chief Joseph Bailey. “With all the controversy over law enforcement, it will bring out in court exactly what happened.”

Bailey and Nettleton Police Chief A.D. Heard will be the only two able to review the footage before court. The department will order the 10 Wolfcom body cameras in early February, and officers are expected to be outfitted with them by the end of the month. The cameras can also act as dash cameras.

The NPD has 13 full-time, part-time and reserve officers.

“We would like to say thank you very much to those who helped with the grants. We’re a small town on a small budget. Having the funds donated made this possible,” Beasley said.