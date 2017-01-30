Matching donations benefit Cedar Creek VFD
ABERDEEN – Thanks to donations from the Monroe County Co-Op and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department is $1,000 closer to its goal upgrading equipment, specifically the jaws of life.
“Land O’ Lakes is a co-op, which the Monroe County Co-Op is a member of, and they have the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, which contributes part of their profits to co-ops for charitable contributions. It allows us to give a match,” said David Hodges, manager of the Monroe County Co-Op. “[Cedar Creek VFD Chief] Andy Lee has been a customer here for as long as we’ve been here, along with [Cedar Creek VFD Board of Directors President] Buzzy [Cullum] and several of the members. The department has a huge community support system.”
The Land O’ Lakes Foundation gave $500, and the co-op donated $500 towards to the volunteer fire department.
Cedar Creek VFD recently earned a 7 rating by the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau, and according to Lee, some residents have already received checks from their insurance companies to justify the new rates.
Related Posts
- Cedar Creek VFD district fire ratings increase two classes
- MCSO, U.S. Marshals run registered sex offenders compliance check
- Renasant Bank makes $479,600 bid for River Birch
- Wintry precipitation arrives
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
- Hamilton elementary students learn to Reject All Tobacco
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Master Gardener program looking for green thumb recruits January 23, 2017
- Aberdeen’s newest centenarian recalls pieces of the past century January 27, 2017
- Burroughs celebrates milestone of 100th birthday January 27, 2017
- Smithville resident works closely with Hispanola missions January 27, 2017
- Lady Bulldogs thwarted at last second by Devils January 27, 2017
- Grants enable purchase of Nettleton police body cameras January 30, 2017
- Gilmore recognizes its award-winning employees January 30, 2017
- Matching donations benefit Cedar Creek VFD January 30, 2017
- County’s LEPC resumes activity for a new year January 30, 2017
- Celebrate National Soup Month with some homemade soups January 29, 2017
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
- Judy Crump: Thanks for sharing this story. I lost my mother to...