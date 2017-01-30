Matching donations benefit Cedar Creek VFD

ABERDEEN – Thanks to donations from the Monroe County Co-Op and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department is $1,000 closer to its goal upgrading equipment, specifically the jaws of life.

“Land O’ Lakes is a co-op, which the Monroe County Co-Op is a member of, and they have the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, which contributes part of their profits to co-ops for charitable contributions. It allows us to give a match,” said David Hodges, manager of the Monroe County Co-Op. “[Cedar Creek VFD Chief] Andy Lee has been a customer here for as long as we’ve been here, along with [Cedar Creek VFD Board of Directors President] Buzzy [Cullum] and several of the members. The department has a huge community support system.”

The Land O’ Lakes Foundation gave $500, and the co-op donated $500 towards to the volunteer fire department.

Cedar Creek VFD recently earned a 7 rating by the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau, and according to Lee, some residents have already received checks from their insurance companies to justify the new rates.