 

Matching donations benefit Cedar Creek VFD

By | 6:00 am | January 30, 2017 | News
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM From left, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors President Buzzy Cullum and Cedar Creek VFD Chief Andy Lee accept a donation from Monroe County Co-Op Manager David Hodges on behalf of the co-op and the Land O'Lakes Foundation.

RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM
From left, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors President Buzzy Cullum and Cedar Creek VFD Chief Andy Lee accept a donation from Monroe County Co-Op Manager David Hodges on behalf of the co-op and the Land O’Lakes Foundation.

ABERDEEN – Thanks to donations from the Monroe County Co-Op and the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department is $1,000 closer to its goal upgrading equipment, specifically the jaws of life.
“Land O’ Lakes is a co-op, which the Monroe County Co-Op is a member of, and they have the Land O’ Lakes Foundation, which contributes part of their profits to co-ops for charitable contributions. It allows us to give a match,” said David Hodges, manager of the Monroe County Co-Op. “[Cedar Creek VFD Chief] Andy Lee has been a customer here for as long as we’ve been here, along with [Cedar Creek VFD Board of Directors President] Buzzy [Cullum] and several of the members. The department has a huge community support system.”
The Land O’ Lakes Foundation gave $500, and the co-op donated $500 towards to the volunteer fire department.
Cedar Creek VFD recently earned a 7 rating by the Mississippi State Ratings Bureau, and according to Lee, some residents have already received checks from their insurance companies to justify the new rates.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen