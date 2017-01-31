Amory High School band director makes magazine’s ‘Top 50’ list
AMORY – Amory High School Band Director Jeff Colburn has been teaching for 12 years now. After those years of teaching, he is currently celebrating a major milestone by representing Mississippi in a trade journal of his vocation, School Band and Orchestra (SBO) Magazine. He recently made the publication’s Top 50 list.
Colburn teaches 302 students in various bands and ensembles, and his most important lesson concerns how time is used.
“Time is the most valuable commodity on Earth. We only have so much of it. We don’t know how much we have. We can’t make more. We can’t borrow it. We can’t save it to use later, and when it runs out, it’s gone. We must make the most of every minute and we must choose wisely what we pursue with the limited time we have,” Colburn said.
SBO’s annual “50 Directors Who Make a Difference” showcases great music educators, each of whom were submitted from all 50 states.
Current and former students, colleagues, peers, parents and others admirers submitted nominations. SBO Magazine asked each teacher the same three questions – What is your proudest moment as an instructor? How do you hope to make a difference in your students’ lives? and What’s the most important lesson you try to teach your students? The answers were as diverse as the teachers’ geographic locations and provided an encouraging look at today’s music educators across the country.
“In a previous teaching position, I was the only band director at a small school. One afternoon, I was unavoidably detained just as our after-school rehearsal was set to begin. A task I thought would take a few seconds ended up taking about 10 minutes, and by the time I finally left the band hall, I was a little frustrated at the loss of time. As I approached the practice field, I found that the drum major and section leaders had started rehearsal on time with our marching fundamentals block and were transitioning into the warmup. Every student was actively participating in the rehearsal. One definition of character is who you are when you think no one is watching. Those students showed good character that day,” Colburn said of his proudest moment as an educator.
The mission of teachers is to make a difference in the lives of the students they have for a brief time in their lives.
“I teach them that we are meant to be loving and creative. How we relate to others and what we are willing to contribute are defining factors for us all. We are at our best when we treat others with love and respect and when we bring beauty and quality into the world around us. I believe that involvement in school musical ensembles is one of best vehicles we have for teaching this,” Colburn said.
