Bulldog Bark Bank plants seeds for financial education
ABERDEEN – First, students at Aberdeen Elementary School were introduced to Bulldog Bucks through the school’s Positive Behavior Intervention System. Then they were given a place to spend the reward currency on school supplies and toys at the school’s Dawg Pound. Now with the help of the Home Depot Foundation, they have a place to sort through their Bulldog Bucks and learn about financial stability through the Bulldog Bark Bank.
“Our PTO president Sandra Eckford came up with the idea to go with the Dawg Pound, and Home Depot donated it as part of the outdoor classroom,” said AES Assistant Principal Kristen Fondren.
Students will participate by exchanging Bulldog Bucks for tickets once a month to shop at the Dawg Pound. The school’s Math-tastic teacher Lisa Miller leads the ticket end of the process. Students will help count Bulldog Bucks back to re-circulate it at the bank as well.
“We’re going to tie in check registers with them. With the students learning that lesson early, it will stick with them to be financially stable later in life. They know if there’s a big ticket item like a football, basketball or Barbie doll, they’ve got to save their Bulldog Bucks,” Fondren said.
