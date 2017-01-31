Program educates farmers ahead of 2017 growing season
ABERDEEN – Crop producers from Monroe and neighboring counties learned about a variety of industry topics during a multi-county grain crops meeting Jan. 12 at the Monroe County Extension Service.
Speakers addressed topics such as Environmental Protection Agency regulations, seed treatments, pesticide run-off, weed control systems, corn and soybean production, grain crop diseases, insects and fertility and the grain market.
Although sugarcane beetles haven’t been much of a problem in the past couple of years in the area, low- to mid-grade seed treatments are still recommended for corn.
The EPA has released reports of ecological risks of pyrethroid insecticides, and those present were encouraged to submit in detail to the EPA how they are valuable to their farming operations.
Ray Van Dusen
