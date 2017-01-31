Tigers ride second-half momentum to win over Noles

HATLEY – In nearly a recreation of a county tournament matchup between the two teams, the Hatley Tigers took charge in the second half to come away with a 41-33 win over county rival Smithville last Monday night.

“Both games against Smithville have been so hard fought that they could go either way,” Hatley coach Brian McCollum said. “They worry me because they have great shooters, and for some reason, they’ve been off both times we have played them. Smithville probably plays harder than anyone on our schedule, and I know when we play them, both teams are going to get after it.”

Smithville started the scoring with three quick points from Drew Cox before Hatley grabbed its first bucket from John-Michael Woods in the first quarter.

Brothers Peyton and Brandon Blair handled much of the early scoring for the Noles, who led 9-5 at the end of the first.

Woods opened up the second with a pair from the line for the Tigers to trail by just two before Dee Moore and Will McNeese hit back-to-back baskets for the Noles.

A.J. Blaylock drained a three and was fouled on the play to cut the lead to 13-11. Blaylock followed with another pair from the line to tie the game at 13-all. Smithville answered by ending the second quarter with a three-pointer from Heath Noe and a pair of free throws by Moore to lead 18-13 at the half.

Leo Duncker opened the third by scoring for Hatley to make it a three-point game, but Peyton Blair extended the lead with a three from the corner for Smithville.

The Tigers followed with their 8-0 run to take the lead. Blaylock drained a three in the run, while Tucker Bourland completed the old-fashioned three-point play. Woods added another basket, and Will Cantrell made a free throw.

One from the line by McNeese ended the Tigers’ run, but Hatley followed that back up with another Blaylock three and a free throw from Kurt Hendrix to make it 28-22 going to the fourth.

Peyton Blair scored first in the fourth before another big Hatley run, this one a 9-0 one, led by Woods. Jaylon Jernighan made an easy layup to open up a double-digit lead at 37-24 for the Tigers.

Once again, it was Blair who ended the run, and Moore and McNeese cut into the lead as well to make it 38-30.

Bourland and Cantrell went to the line to help seal the win for the Tigers, and McNeese’s three in the closing seconds wasn’t enough for the Noles.

“I feel like we had a lot of guys step up for us tonight,” McCollum said. “John-Michael had one of the best games of his career, and he picked up three fouls early. I’m not sure if he got another one the rest of the game. I’d like us to clean things up at the end. That’s where we’ve got to close out a game.”

Woods led Hatley with 13 points, while Blaylock was not far behind with 12. Blair’s 14 points were tops for the Noles.

(G) Hatley 34, Smithville 14

The Lady Tigers started things off with a three-pointer from Katherine Morgan and rode the momentum to a quick 7-0 lead after a basket by Taylor Andrews and a pair of free throws from Madison Seals.

Smithville scored on a three from Katie Beth Williams, but were limited to a free throw from Carli Cole for the rest of the quarter, while Hatley rolled to a 14-4 lead after one, led by Seals and Morgan.

“This year, we’ve had a lot of ups and downs, and here about three weeks ago, we played three really good games in a row, including playing well in the county tournament,” Hatley coach Ben Stark said. “We’ve lost a few close games, and this week, with it being a three-game week, I told my girls I wanted them to go out and take care of business early. We wanted to get a lot of girls in rotation so we kept our legs fresh while still getting in-game experience. They came out and executed things like they should have, knocked down the open shot and played excellent defense.”

Lequondria Standifer added a free throw to start the second, but the Lady Tigers went on a 13-0 run to end the quarter and led 28-5 at the half. The run included threes from Seals and Allison Easter.

The scoring was scarce in the second half as the Lady Tigers quickly emptied their bench.

Seals and Morgan led the scoring with 9 points each for Hatley.

“All of our guards are really starting to come along and read defenses well at game speed,” Stark said. “That’s going to be key for us over these next few weeks going into the division tournament.”