Aberdeen eighth-grader takes county spelling bee’s first-place title

HAMILTON – After a practice round of 36 contestants spelling their first names Jan. 26, the word “emperor” officially began the first round of competition in the Monroe County Spelling Bee inside Hamilton High School’s gymnasium. While competition began with three-syllable words, it escalated by the fourth contestant into four syllables.

“Treatise” was the first of many words normally not used in normal conversations. While words like “derelict” and “charismatic” tripped up spellers, “sanctum sanatorium” was the first phrase asked to be used in a sentence by contestant 34.

After the end of the first round, the field of contestants narrowed down to nine spellers.

“Gladiatorial” began the second round, while mention of the word “undulating” sparked a crazy look by its speller.

The third round came down to the county’s school’s three top spellers vying for first-, second- and third-place titles. “Einstein,” “nuisance,” “vagabonds” and “machete” started what seemed to be an easier round until words like “patronymic” and “tetanus” tripped up contestants 7 and 12.

The correct spelling of “remonstrance” sealed first place for Belle-Shivers Middle School eighth-grader Lillian Ratliff, while words like “acetic” and “churlish” kept the competition for second- and third-place going for two more rotations.

By the end of the competition, East Amory Elementary School fifth-grader Libby Gordon won second-place, and Smithville seventh-grader Katie Moffett won third place.

Although not all were present, the spelling bee’s program listed the county’s top spellers in fifth through eighth grade. In addition to Ratliff, representing Aberdeen were Emileigh Matthews, Malaysia Franks, Aaliyah Heard, Jaylyn Herron, McKenzie McDonald, Darreus Smith, Tamia Baker, Javian McMillian, Sage Ewing and Jessica Clay.

Beyond Gordeon, Amory’s top spellers included Cooper Blalock, Paxton Wall, Ada Colburn, Dylan Thompson, Christopher Hitt, Will McComb, Reece Griffith, Jalyn Nathan, Peyton Benedict, Jillian Cox and Anajai Spencer.

Hamilton’s top spellers were Abigail Gill, Ethan West, Aurora Blanton, Ashleigh Taylor, Katelyn West, Ethan Gazaway, Bryar Elam, Gavin Lee, Seth Holley, Stacy Ryals and Georgia and Grayson Cockerham.

For Hatley, listed spellers were Olivia Salisbury, Sierra Lochala, James Castle, Gracie Long, J.J. Browning, Jake Butler, Shelby Morgan, Mackenzie Davis, Tommy McSpadden, Olivia Prestage and Bradley Richardson.

In addition to Moffett, Smithville’s top spellers were Aleena Gregory, Caiden Vaughn, Makayla Sloan, Cooper Thomas, Chloe McGowan, Clay Tacker, Emma Fishwick, Adam Harmon, Ryan Christian, Cate Dill and Andrew Moody.