God’s House of Hope providing faith-based rehabilitation

NETTLETON – God’s House of Hope will soon open to serve men and women suffering with addictions. Several people in Nettleton have been praying for a place that could help people with addictions, a faith-based organization that would direct people to Jesus Christ.

“The Lord provided a building and has provided materials and everything needed to make this happen,” said Jeff Martin, a board member for God’s House of Hope. “This building has been here more than 32 years. It has been amazing to see God bring all this to fruition. People have been sensitive to God’s leading and have shown up with materials when they were needed. We have seen so many miracles already in getting this building ready for God’s House of Hope.”

The Lord led the board of advisors to Amy Shook, who was involved in similar work in Missouri. She had a commitment until middle January and has since been on board helping set up the program.

“There has been confirmation after confirmation that this is God’s plan,” said Shook, who serves as director of God’s House of Hope.

The Booneville native can relate to the men and women with addictions, as she was an addict herself. She went to Restoration Ranch in Tuscumbia, Alabama in 2014 and graduated in September of that year.

“I met Jesus there, and my life was changed,” Shook said. “After graduating, I went to work in the Missouri center. These centers are a part of Mission Teens, Inc., a non-denominational Christian Discipleship ministry.”

The purpose of God’s House of Hope is to provide hope to “the hopeless,” to direct them to Jesus Christ to find love and a purpose for their lives and to make disciples of them as the Bible directs.

The program to change is divided into several phases, and each phase lasts two months. As participants prove they can handle the increasing responsibilities of each phase, their privileges will

increase. It is a highly structured program with a rigid daily schedule.

All participants are expected to obey the rules and follow the schedule. Infractions are corrected with writing assignments, loss of privileges or extra work chores.

The first phase is a two-month induction period with very few privileges. As with most programs of this nature, there is no contact with the outside world, including family.

In the second phase, also lasting two months, things begin to change. Responsibilities start to put some pressure back in the residents’ lives and cause each person to seek the Lord for help. Privileges in this phase include phone calls and visits from immediate family, pastoral or legal counsel only. No friends are allowed to visit or call any person at this time.

The third phase is also a two-month challenge. In this phase, it is hoped that God’s House of Hope can use the residents to start supporting the house in many ways. God’s House of Hope wants to give back to the many who support it, and this is the point organizers want to utilize what the residents have been taught.

Each person will be given responsibilities to help teach, reach and draw others closer to God through the organization. There will also be some off-property work done in this phase. Some phone calls and visitors are allowed at this point, other than family.

The ministry is a non-for-profit 501 (C)(3) faith-based ministry. There is no charge for the services, and the organization does not receive any funding from the government on a federal, state or local level.

“All our support comes from concerned people and churches who are interested in the work we are doing,” Martin said. “Since we are non-denominational, we do not receive any denominational funding.”

“We believe that the Gospel should be free to all. Our goal is to help people who have life-controlling problems, such as drug or alcohol addictions by ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ to them. Our center in Nettleton is the first co-ed faith-based rehab center in Mississippi,” Shook said.

Adults, ages 18 and older, can apply to the center for help. Admission is on a bed availability basis. An overseer of the program will do a preliminary interview in person. The residents of the six-month program will receive room and board and three meals and a snack each day. Applications will be available Feb. 3.

“All we ask is that the person is willing to seek God for the answer to all of life’s problems and is willing to follow the schedule for the program,” Martin said. “We do not do a background check on the people.”

“Once the applicant has been approved for the program, we do require some initial blood tests and a pregnancy test for women, before accepting the person,” Shook said. “It is very important to know that the program is highly structured and if a person is incapable of adhering to the program rules and guidelines, they may not be permitted to stay.”

People have already showed up at the center with food and other needed items. Since it is a faith-based ministry, the center will rely on donations to run the facility. All donations are tax-deductible.

In addition to Shook, the center will house 18 men with one male staff member and 12 women. The overseer of the program is Nick Coyle, who will arrive Feb. 3. Shook and Coyle will both live at the center.

“I am working on a follow-up program for after graduation. We also hope to have transitional housing in the future, and plans are to have another God’s House of Hope in the Jackson area sometime in the future,” Shook said. “We are available to speak at churches, clubs and other organizations. We encourage people to pray for us and ask themselves what would Jesus want them to do.”

Shook can be contacted at amshook75@yahoo.com, and the central office’s number is 591-7100. Correspondence can be be sent to God’s House of Hope, P.O. Box 393, Nettleton, MS 38858.