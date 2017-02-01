Lady Noles put pressure on Coffeeville for first division win

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – Turnovers. A word that makes most coaches, particularly in basketball, cringe. A turnover means that a team has lost the chance to score by making a mistake and possibly given the opposing team a scoring opportunity. A team that commits double figures in turnovers usually doesn’t have much of a chance of winning the game.

Last Tuesday night, the Smithville Lady Noles had trouble holding on to the ball, but the Lady Noles pressure defense forced the Coffeeville Lady Pirates to commit almost 50 turnovers. The Lady Noles earned a 58-36 win for their first division victory.

With a three-pointer at the 5:30 mark, the Lady Pirates held a 5-2 lead over the Lady Noles. Lequondria Standifer got that first turnover and took the ball to the hoop. Seconds later, Karlea Roberson hit from the key to put the Lady Noles ahead.

Four quick points by Standifer off turnovers extended the lead to 10-5. The Lady Pirates cut the margin down to 12-10, then Katie Beth Williams nailed a three and then took a steal to the basket to put Smithville up 17-10 at the first break.

The Lady Noles’ pressure took its toll in the second quarter, and Smithville outscored the Lady Pirates 20-8 to push their advantage to 37-18 at the half. Twelve of the Lady Noles’ points came off turnovers.

Standifer started the second half with a fast-break bucket. Precious Elliott found the range from behind the arc and then took a steal to the hoop to keep the 20-point margin. Elliott got another steal, and Standifer hit two from the line to put the Lady Noles up 48-23 going into the final period.

Standifer hit her 22nd point of the game with a steal starting the final quarter and then hit a free throw seconds later to stretch the Smithville lead to 26 points.

Standifer still had some juice and put a rebound back with 33 seconds remaining in the game to lead the Lady Noles to the 58-36 division win.

“We have been struggling on offense,” Coach Michael Wildmon said. “So I decided it was time to shake things up. Our new game plan was full-court pressure for the whole game. Everybody that played tonight had a good game, and we had some great minutes off the bench.”

Standifer was the leading scorer with 25 points for the Lady Noles. Elliott added 10 points.

(B) Smithville 38, Coffeeville 34

“We are not making our shots,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said last Tuesday night after his Seminoles struggled to get past Coffeeville with a 38-34 win.

The Noles jumped out to a 4-0 start after Peyton Blair nailed a three from the corner, and Drew Cox hit one from the line. The Pirates fought back to take the lead, but Blair did an instant replay to put Smithville back on top at 7-5. Another Blair bucket gave the Noles a 9-6 lead, but the Pirates hit a last-second shot to cut the lead to 9-8 at the end of the period.

Heath Noe hit first in the second quarter to extend the margin but once again, the Pirates fought back to tie the game at 16. Blair scored late, but the Pirates came through in the closing seconds to knot the game at 18-18 at the half.

The Noles missed their first four shot attempts of the second half, and the Pirates took advantage to take a five-point lead. A “hoop and a harm” by Noe tied the game again at 23 midway through the third quarter. Cox broke the tie with a three-pointer from the left side, and the game went into the final period with Smithville holding on to a slim one-point lead at 26-25.

A five-point run to start the fourth quarter, powered by Cox and Will McNeese, tied the Noles’ biggest lead of the game at 30-25. The Pirates came roaring back again and outscored the Noles 7-4 over the next three minutes to pull to within two at 34-32.

Dee Moore got involved in the offense with a drive to the basket, and Noe hit a pair from the line to extend the margin to 38-32 with 1:40 remaining in the game. The Pirates hit the last shot of the game just inside a minute left and missed two desperation threes as the Noles pulled out the four-point win. Cox was the leading scorer with 17 points for Smithville. Three Pirates – Zavion Jones, Stan Spearman and Xavier Steen – each had 10 points.

“Any win is a good win,” Coln said. “And we needed this one to stay undefeated in the division and give ourselves a chance to come out on top.”