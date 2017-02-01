Lady Panthers top Corinth, get eliminated by Florence

The Amory Lady Panthers held off a late charge by Corinth to advance in the first round with a 2-1 win last Tuesday, but fell on the road to Florence, suffering a 6-0 loss on Saturday.

Saturday: Lady Panthers can’t overcome early deficit

By Laurence Hillard

Special to the Journal

FLORENCE – It didn’t take long for Florence to assert its superiority over Amory. Less than four minutes into their MHSAA 4A girls soccer playoff game, Macey Spencer scored to give Florence a quick lead on its way to a 6-0 victory.

Amory coach Nathan Clayton said Florence (18-3) was the best 4A team the Lady Panthers faced this year.

“They send so many people forward against you on offense, it’s just difficult to repel them and get anything going offensively,” he said. “They have a very good team. Hopefully they can win the state this year. I wish them the best of luck.”

The game was as one-sided as the final score, with Florence holding a 21-6 edge on shots. Amory never really came close to scoring against a solid Florence back line that included a seventh grader.

Amory goalkeeper Connor Stevens finished with 10 saves.

The Panthers finished 13-7, including a 4-0 record as champions of Region 2-4A and a 2-1 victory over Corinth in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We had a little bit of a slow start,” Clayton said of his team’s season. “But we got better as the year went along. Hopefully, it’s something we can build on in the future with these younger girls.”

Six of the 11 starters are underclassmen.

“We knew they had a good goal scorer so we had to protect against that,” Florence coach Bill Hood said of sophomore Ashley Stevens, the Lady Panthers’ top goal scorer who had over 40-plus goals. She was closely guarded throughout the game.

Tuesday: Stephens and Stevens power Amory to win

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

AMORY – Last Tuesday night, it was the scoring duo of senior Kenley Stephens and sophomore Ashley Stevens, who led the attack and grabbed an early lead on the way to the 2-1 win over Corinth.

It was Stephens who scored first in the 18th minute, off the assist by Ashley Stevens.

“I’ve never had to play like it was my last game before,” Stephens said. “It pushed me to do all I had to do to get a goal and to help the others get one as well.”

The two reversed the order in the 36th minute, as Stevens scored off the assist by Kenley Stephens.

“Ashley and Kenley did a great job on their combinations,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “This was one of Kenley’s best games of the year, and Jamison McComb had one of her best games at right wing. She really stepped up. Macie Williams came off the bench and did well.”

The Lady Warriors pressured in the second half but were only able to score in the final two minutes on a goal by Abby Tomlinson.

“This game wasn’t like the first time we played them, but Coach Clayton had warned us it would be tough,” Stephens said. “I feel like we were prepared tonight.”

Amory had to play a man short after a red card in the second half to defender Brett Thornton.

“I thought in the first half, we did a good job establishing control, and we just couldn’t get it back in the second half, especially having to play a down for about 12 minutes towards the end,” Clayton said. “It hurt to lose Brett because she’s a veteran and one of our inside defenders, and we hate for it to come down to something like that for her. Brooke (Pace) stepped in there and did well. Alex (Stevens) didn’t get a whole lot of touches tonight, but she made key plays in key situations to stop their attack. Late in the game, even with us a man down, she made a couple of runs forward to get the ball. I’m pleased with the way the girls were able to finish out and fight through.”