Panthers win thriller at Richland to seal rematch with Eagles

After breezing through a 4-1 win in the first round against New Albany last Tuesday night, the Amory Panthers passed the tougher test on the road on Saturday, winning a nailbiter against Richland.

Haney delivers game- winner for Panthers

By Dennis Clayton

New Albany Gazette

RICHLAND – Amory and Richland battled for 110 minutes of regulation and overtime play only to still be deadlocked in a 1-1 draw, but Caleb Haney’s penalty kick provided the game winning goal to give the Panthers the 2-1 victory in 4A second round playoff action on Saturday.

Amory and Richland then matched each other in the opening round of penalty kicks with each team scoring on four of five attempts. Ryan Morgan, Aaron Goldman, Austin Rowell and Aaron Pressley were good on their attempts for the Panthers.

The contest then went to the golden goal scenario, and coach Nathan Clayton went to his bench for some Panther magic on the sixth attempt with Haney and the junior sealed the win following a miss by Richland.

“Last year was Haney’s first year to play soccer. He stepped up and put it away in the right corner,” Clayton said. “We work on PKs every day, and we’ve got a chart to determine who shoots. We really feel good when we get into a penalty kick situation.”

The teams battled through a scoreless first half in which Richland enjoyed the advantage of playing with a stiff wind at their back. Clayton chose to go into the wind in the opening half in order to force Richland to have to battle both the wind and a brutal sun in their defensive end during the second half.

“We went toe-to-toe with them (Richland) in the first half and put together some decent counterattacks, but we would either take a bad shot or take a big touch or something in the attacking third,” Clayton said.

Brendan Koehn scored the game’s opening goal in the 67th minute off an assist from brother Cameron Koehn.

Richland countered with a goal within a minute as Gregory Anderson followed up a rebound in the box and sneaked it inside the near post to tie the match at 1-1.

The teams went to two 10-minute overtime periods following regulation and also through two golden goal periods of five-minute duration with no score.

“We’re very proud of the effort by these kids. They played their hearts out the whole game,” Clayton said. “Box (Alex) did a great job on defense, and our entire back line played well, not giving them (Richland) opportunities to shoot, especially in the middle of the field the whole game. We didn’t give up many corners. I’m sure they may have had a couple, but they didn’t nearly as many as we did. I thought we defended well in our defensive third.”

The back line for the Panthers consisted of Ryan Morgan, Aaron Pressley, Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin, all seniors.

Amory advances to the third round of 4A playoffs on Wednesday at 6:00 and will face Florence in a rematch of last year’s overtime thriller won by the Panthers on penalty kicks. Amory is now 20-1 on the season.

Tuesday: Panthers ride early lead over Bulldogs

By Melissa Meador

Monroe Journal

AMORY – In their 4-1 win over New Albany in the first round on Tuesday night, Amory took a quick 2-0 lead midway through the first half and never looked back.

“We were very creative in the attacking third tonight,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “We did a good job moving the ball and attacking the ball. Their goalkeeper made some good saves, and we kept him busy. Brendan was really good up top, and (Austin) Rowell was all over the place in the midfield. Jake (Kirkpatrick) had some really good runs.”

The Panthers struck early as Brendan Koehn put Amory on the board with his goal in the fifth minute off an assist from Austin Rowell.

Brother Cameron got into the action in the 16th minute as his goal sneaked inside the far post. Rowell once again assisted on the goal.

“It’s always good to go up 2-0 in the first 20 minutes, but Coach Clayton always tells us 2-0 is the most dangerous score in the game, so it was a good thing to get the third one,” Cameron Koehn said.

In the 27th minute, Rowell found the back of the net himself as Jake Kirkpatrick had the assist.

The Bulldogs scored their lone goal in the 35th minute on a penalty kick by Joe Rainey after a foul in the box.

The Panthers sealed the win in the 48th minute when Peyton Avery made it 4-1 with his goal.

“In the second half, we knew we had to answer and make sure we ended the game with dominance,” Brendan Koehn said. “They came out much harder than they did in the first half and gave us a challenge, but we pulled through and made it one to remember for sure.”

The Bulldogs found more scoring opportunities in the second half than in the first, but the Amory backline of Ryan Morgan, Aaron Pressley, Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin stayed solid, along with Alex Box in the goal.

“I think we defended really well,” Clayton said. “They had just three shots in the first half.”