Superintendent Cates to retire from Nettleton School District
By Emma Crawford Kent /Daily Journal
NETTLETON – After three years with the Nettleton School District, superintendent Michael Cates will retire this summer.
Cates, who has been an educator for 30 years, notified the district’s school board of his plans to retire at its Jan. 17 meeting.
He has been superintendent in Nettleton since 2014. His three-year contract will be up at the end of the current school year.
“I’m still young, I wasn’t planning on doing education all my life, and I just felt like it was time to try to something else,” Cates said.
Before coming to Nettleton, Cates was principal at Dorsey Attendance Center in the Itawamba County School District.
He served as a band director and educator in the Itawamba County School District for 21 years. He has also been assistant principal and principal at Tremont Attendance Center.
Cates said he’ll miss working alongside educators in the Nettleton School District as well as watching students learn and grow.
“I work with some really talented folks,” Cates said. “I’m going to miss working with them.”
Under Cates’ leadership, the Nettleton School District moved from a “D” rating to a “C” rating, just points away from being rated “B.”
Cates said he is proud of the work done during his time in Nettleton, and he hopes the district continues to succeed.
“It’s been an uphill climb, and I think we can feel good about where we’re at,” Cates said. “I wish Nettleton the best. I hope everything works out for them and they keep on going up.”
The Nettleton School Board is currently accepting applicants for the position of superintendent and, according to the job posting on the district’s website, will continue to accept applicants through Feb. 24.
