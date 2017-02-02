Amory police officers add search and rescue skills to their resumes

AMORY – Eleven officers with the Amory Police Department recently joined with the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team for 24 hours of training to update skills and methods used every day – on and off duty.

“We found that we need to go back to the basics of searching with traditional equipment first,” said APD Investigator Andy Long.

Police aren’t just involved in pursuing “bad guys” or working traffic incidents but also helping find missing people.

“We didn’t really have the training we needed for this,” Long said. “We watched firemen in action who looked like they knew what they were doing while we felt like we were just wandering around.”

After exercising maneuvers with traditional equipment, such as compasses, with which the police officers are familiar, the training introduced newer equipment, such as thermal imaging equipment.

“We got a feel for placing colleagues at the perimeter of a search team in better position to more quickly apprehend a subject,” said fellow APD officer Nick Weaver.

Officers learned about search patterns during the training. Difficult terrain is encountered not just out in the rural areas but also in cities.

“We have several large wooded tracts of land within Amory’s city limits,” Weaver said. “It’s a team approach. We can mark findings along the way on a map while we pursue.”

Time is an essential factor, whether keeping a hot tip from getting cold or saving a victim from harm’s way.

“The greatest benefit for first responders is to team up with search and rescue personnel to provide competent and professional help to someone in need as quickly as possible,” Long said.

The next generation of search and rescue is coming along by way of technology.

“We’ve been experimenting with the assistance of a privately contracted drone operator but are still working out details for regular service. There are a lot of additional regulations to deal with. Working together, we are better able to utilize new technology. It’s all about efficiency,” Long said.