Balanced Tigers hold off Bulldogs, stay first in 4-3A

NETTLETON – It was a true team effort for the Nettleton Tigers to stay on top of Division 4-3A on Friday night.

All five Nettleton starters scored in double digits as the Tigers topped Aberdeen with a 71-65 win to improve to 3-0 in division play.

“Our kids tonight played with a lot of heart and grit,” Nettleton coach Grant Gardner said. “We didn’t win it so much tonight on execution, but we won it with a whole lot of heart. It wasn’t one guy in this game. Everybody made a bucket, and everyone stepped up and made plays.”

The Bulldogs started off the game hot, grabbing a quick 4-0 lead on baskets by Bryson Franks and Jokovian McMillian. Back-to-back threes by Thayland Perkins and Jordan Gillespie put them up 12-4 early in the quarter.

The Tigers tied the game with a quick 8-0 run, which included back-to-back baskets by Damien Ealy and ended with a layup by Tyler Jernigan. Solomon Foster broke the 12-all tie with a bucket for the Bulldogs before the Tigers took a lead with a 6-0 run in which Ealy, Shawn Pounds and Jernigan all scored during.

McMillian and Franks answered to push even once again, but Pounds put back his own miss on a free throw to make it 20-18 at the end of the first.

The two teams exchanged the lead early in the second with the big plays for Aberdeen being Perkins’ three free throws and an bucket by Dejuante Willis.

Nettleton took the lead for good when Pounds drained a three and extended it to 34-29 at the end of the first on baskets by Jernigan and Bud Hammond and a pair from the charity stripe by Jaderious Johnson.

McMillian opened the third with an old-fashioned three-point play to bring the Bulldogs to within two before a quick 5-0 run by Nettleton, including a Grady Gardner three.

Pounds’ old-fashioned three-point play gave them their largest lead at 44-36, then Hammond hit a three a minute later to make it a nine-point game.

Aberdeen started to claw its way back in from there as baskets from McMillian and Foster and free throws from Perkins put them down by just two at 47-45 with 1:30 left in the third.

Nettleton answered with a three and a free throw by Gardner and a pair from the line by Hammond to make it 53-45 before Gillespie grabbed a steal and made a basket at the buzzer for Aberdeen to trail by six going into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs mounted another charge early in the fourth on back-to-back threes by Perkins to trail by just one at 56-55. Hammond scored a quick five points to widen the gap, but Aberdeen wasn’t done. Minutes later, they made it a two-point game again after McMillian’s steal and drive to the basket.

Jernigan and Hammond grabbed last-minute baskets, and Ealy, Jernigan and Gardner all made free throws to ice the win.

“Bud (Hammond) had some huge shots,” Gardner said. “Tyler (Jernigan) stepped up late a lot, going to get the basketball and taking it to the goal was big. Tyler is the glue that holds the whole thing together. Damien and Shawn played smart with foul trouble.”

A total of nine players hit double figures in the game. Hammond’s 18 points were tops for Nettleton. Ealy and Pounds each added 14, despite having to sit part of the second half with foul trouble. Jernigan added 11 and Gardner 10 for the Tigers.

Perkins and Gillespie tied with 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, followed by 11 each from Franks and McMillian.

Nettleton can seal the division with a win over Hatley this week.

(G) Aberdeen 53, Nettleton 37

Nettleton led 20-17 at the half, but Aberdeen took the lead and pulled away to start the third quarter.

Tykia Johnson drained a three at the buzzer to give the Lady Tigers their halftime lead.

Aberdeen’s charge early in the third was led by baskets by Tamarah Sykes and Kirstin Metcalf and a three by Amber Johnson.

Nettleton had more left in the tank as they tied the game first on a three by Kameron Miller and again on a layup by Challyn Rice. Another three by Tykia Johnson gave them a brief lead in the third before the Lady Dogs finished the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 39-31.

The charge to pull away in the fourth quarter was led by Metcalf and Trinity McMillian.

Metcalf led the Lady Dogs with 14 points, while Johnson was also in double figures with 10 points.

Tykia Johnson’s 13 points were tops for Nettleton.