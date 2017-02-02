Garth serves as Aberdeen’s first African-American female alderwoman

ABERDEEN – Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth isn’t the first female to have a seat on the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen, but she is the first African-American female to have a vote through the city’s government. Through teaching lessons in government at Belle-Shivers Middle School and being the daughter and wife of former aldermen, politics has been a driving factor in her adult life. Removing black and white politics and voting for what she thinks is right is what she said drives her decisions now.

“If I’m going to be an alderman of the city, I’m going to be an alderman of the people. These are our citizens. They’re not black or white; they’re our citizens,” Garth said. “It’s my goal to bring Aberdeen back to the way we were when I graduated. We carried ourselves in a different way.”

A graduate of Aberdeen High School’s Class of 1977, she grew up in a household shielded from racism and prejudice. She said that sentiment carried through her school years with her classmates who didn’t treat people differently because of the color of their skin.

“When I graduated, my class couldn’t believe the black and white divide. We’re still trying to figure out what happened after us. We were children who didn’t see color,” Garth said.

She commends integrated public events in Aberdeen but still cites fear as the reason more blacks and white don’t come together as often.

“[Mayor] Johnny Dupree drove Hattiesburg to such a good point, and their blacks and whites work together so well. In Aberdeen, everything is so divided,” Garth said.

<b>Continuing the lineage</b><b>

Her father, Sam Calvert, served as Ward 1 alderman from 1980 until 1984.

“He didn’t come home and talk politics. I was always curious about it and I was like my daddy. We were very close and had intimate conversations about scripture and the Lord, but we never discussed politics. It was taboo,” Garth said.

Her husband, Cloyd Garth, served as Ward 2 alderman from 1996 until 2012. He suffered two strokes, one in 2010 and the other in 2014, and the two decided if he was unable to run for office in the 2016 municipal election, she would.

“When I came in the night of the election, he was so thrilled. For those 16 years, he was never the one to be bribed for a vote. He had integrity and fidelity for that vote. I’m more proud just to be sitting in his seat and I can’t fill those shoes,” Garth said.

That excitement of continuing her husband’s role in city government rang out more in her mind than anything else on election night.

“My family was calling and staying abreast to the results. My second daughter, who is an attorney, said, ‘You’ve made history in Aberdeen, and I can pass that along to my children.’ I don’t think I thought about it in that vein,” Garth said.

All-in-all, she wants to use her position as alderwoman to continue a fight for Aberdeen her husband waged.

“I really want to have helped in some small way. Our school system is on a great roll. I want to bring an industry and work hand-in-hand with the schools to establish a good working relationship. I want the schools to know we’re here for them,” Garth said.