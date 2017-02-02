Supervisors approve bid for Caledonia Road bridge repairs

ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors opened one bid for repair work on a bridge on Caledonia road during its Jan. 25 meeting. Two other submitted bids didn’t include needed information. Phillips Contracting Co. was awarded the project with its bid of $59,002. The estimated cost of repairs is $50,062.

“It’s 10 percent over estimate, but it will be all right,” said county engineer Kyle Strong. “We’ve got to get all the contracts in order, which will take a month, and send to the bonding agency before it gets back to us.”

Strong expects work to begin by March 1, and it’s anticipated to take 20 working days to complete the project that entails piling repairs.

“The bridge deck is sufficient, but we’ve had so much erosion from flooding,” said board president Billy Kirkpatrick.

Following up on an issue from its previous meeting, District 3 resident Robert Guin talked with the board in further detail about problems he experienced last year with his garbage pickup.

According to Guin, from January to the first week of July last year, his garbage was collected 10 times. He is now current on his garbage bills, and county officials will talk to Three Rivers Planning and Development District about the possibility of giving him a four-month credit on his garbage bill.

Although tracking software shows his garbage has picked up weekly since at least September, board members asked Guin to talk directly with them if he has further problems.

“You call them and some of them get smart with you,” Guin said of previous attempts to report his problem with the county. “I’m the type that if they get smart, I’ll throw it right back. I’ve got a hot temper, and that’s why I stay down there by myself.”

On a related note, Daniel Luke and Deanna Adkins talked to the board about a potential issue they face regarding a garbage bill that’s not her’s.

According to Adkins, she was told she couldn’t get a car tag next year due to a lien on her property. She has received her garbage bill, along with that of a previous tenant of the home. The former owner’s bill is $557.70, and there have been title search issues regarding the former tenant. County officials are investigating her concern.

In other business, supervisors accepted the high bid from Scruggs Farm Supply for the purchase of five 2013 John Deere tractors in the amount of $15,000 each. The sixth tractor for sale in the bid is being held upon further advisement until the next board meeting due to the possibility of using it for the Monroe County Solid Waste Department.

The board discussed means for reimbursing the Becker-Athens Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of two fire truck batteries.

According to District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism, the volunteer fire departments were once responsible for items such as tires and batteries but added that’s changed through the years.

“I have no problem paying for the batteries, but we can’t expend county funds without us knowing what’s being spent. I’ll be happy to pay for it out of my rural rec. funds,” Kirkpatrick said.

The board will discuss the matter with county fire coordinator Terry Tucker to determine the solution.

In other business, the board approved:

• Budgeted donations of $3,000 a piece to the Aberdeen and Amory Main Street associations.

• An order receiving and approving the supplemental mobile home assessment roll for December. The county registered eight new mobile homes during that month.

• Orders filing and recording copies of bond continuation certificates for Aberdeen School District employees, Michael Miller, Chasity Antwinette Gettis, Leigh Todd, Robert Eiland and Michelle Lowe.

• An order reappointing Jeanette Atkins to the Itawamba Community College Board of Trustees for a five-year term beginning May 1.

• An order receiving and filing a copy of a fully executed lease-purchase agreement between the county and BancorpSouth Equipment Finance for a Tiger Track Jail Management System.

• An order receiving, approving and filing a rental agreement between Sansom Equipment Company and the county for the rental of a front-load garbage truck for emergency use. County administrator Evan Adams told the board the recently purchased front-load truck is expected to be delivered soon to the solid waste department. Another front-load truck has been repaired, while another that had electronics issues is currently in the shop.