Visiting soccer team’s bus clips overhang at Amory High School

AMORY – Fortunately, only a roof overhang was broken at Amory High School following an incident Wednesday evening.

“A tour bus used by the visiting team at a soccer game brought down the cantilevered roof at the school’s south entrance when the driver steered toward the building trying to avoid the speed bumps,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars the next morning.

According to Byars, no one was injured in the mishap.

“Steve Fowlkes from Busy ‘B’ Rental brought in a telescoping forklift to stabilize the damaged area so that school activities could resume the next morning,” Byars said.

The equipment scooped away the fallen portion of the overhang off of the paved area during the night and then was parked in place with the lift holding up the drooping edge of the roof over the closed entry way.

The scene will remain undisturbed until insurance adjusters come to inspect the scene and temporary repairs are made.

“The driver was most apologetic, but I told him sometimes those things just happen,” Byars said.