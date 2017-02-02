Wren Water District hosts open house for new office
WREN – In its 50 years of operation, the Wren Water District has grown from 100 original customers to 1,130 current customers and 90 miles of water lines. As part of its continued growth, an open house was held Jan. 29 at its new location at 30458A Highway 41.
“When I came to work here in 1997, we had 860 customers. It’s a hotspot. We’re 12 miles to Okolona, Nettleton, Aberdeen and Amory,” said Wren Water District Office Manager Barbara McGhee, who added the new office is nearly dead-center in its service area.
The previously used space was leased in a building occupied by the Wren Library and volunteer fire department. After the Highway 45 four-lane was built, the water district went in with the Wren Volunteer Fire Department and Wren RCDC to construct the building.
“Before then, Joel and Jeanette Smith operated all the business and management out of their house. Joel was the president, and Jeanette was the bookkeeper,” McGhee said.
Like its predecessor, the new office has a drive-thru window for customer convenience. The move to the new building follows a recent water line relocation project, and the water district has achieved a debt-free status after those projects.
Dating back to its beginnings, the original board took out a $150,000 loan from the Farmers Home Administration to form the water district.
Since 2005, the Wren Water District has received a perfect 5 out of 5 rating through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s annual inspection.
Next to Mcghee, the water district has two other full-time employees, Roger Cavazos, who is the manager/operator, and senior clerk, Debbie Nicholson. The board consists of president David Jenkins, vice president Wayne Garner, secretary Helen Burton, Dennis Renfro and Tommy Coggin.
Related Posts
- Aberdeen High School program wins Governor’s Award
- Creative imagination and dreaming big helps put writer’s thoughts on the pages and on the screen
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
- Wintry precipitation arrives
- Loaves and Fishes inaugurates grocery store format
- Citizens demand their voices be heard by government
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- God’s House of Hope providing faith-based rehabilitation February 1, 2017
- Gentiva Home Health and Hospice changes name to Kindred at Home January 27, 2017
- Bulldog Bark Bank plants seeds for financial education January 31, 2017
- Amory High School band director makes magazine’s ‘Top 50’ list January 31, 2017
- Tigers ride second-half momentum to win over Noles January 31, 2017
- Visiting soccer team’s bus clips overhang at Amory High School February 2, 2017
- Balanced Tigers hold off Bulldogs, stay first in 4-3A February 2, 2017
- Wren Water District hosts open house for new office February 2, 2017
- Garth serves as Aberdeen’s first African-American female alderwoman February 2, 2017
- Amory police officers add search and rescue skills to their resumes February 2, 2017
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...