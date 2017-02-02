Wren Water District hosts open house for new office

WREN – In its 50 years of operation, the Wren Water District has grown from 100 original customers to 1,130 current customers and 90 miles of water lines. As part of its continued growth, an open house was held Jan. 29 at its new location at 30458A Highway 41.

“When I came to work here in 1997, we had 860 customers. It’s a hotspot. We’re 12 miles to Okolona, Nettleton, Aberdeen and Amory,” said Wren Water District Office Manager Barbara McGhee, who added the new office is nearly dead-center in its service area.

The previously used space was leased in a building occupied by the Wren Library and volunteer fire department. After the Highway 45 four-lane was built, the water district went in with the Wren Volunteer Fire Department and Wren RCDC to construct the building.

“Before then, Joel and Jeanette Smith operated all the business and management out of their house. Joel was the president, and Jeanette was the bookkeeper,” McGhee said.

Like its predecessor, the new office has a drive-thru window for customer convenience. The move to the new building follows a recent water line relocation project, and the water district has achieved a debt-free status after those projects.

Dating back to its beginnings, the original board took out a $150,000 loan from the Farmers Home Administration to form the water district.

Since 2005, the Wren Water District has received a perfect 5 out of 5 rating through the Mississippi State Department of Health’s annual inspection.

Next to Mcghee, the water district has two other full-time employees, Roger Cavazos, who is the manager/operator, and senior clerk, Debbie Nicholson. The board consists of president David Jenkins, vice president Wayne Garner, secretary Helen Burton, Dennis Renfro and Tommy Coggin.