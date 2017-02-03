Aberdeen School District awarded $35K systemic improvement grant

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee announced during the Jan. 26 school board meeting the district received a $35,000 special education grant through the Mississippi Department of Education to address literacy deficits. Additionally, the district has been awarded a $1,000 Read Across America grant.

In another recognition, Curlee read a proclamation from Gov. Phil Bryant and gave each board member certificates in honor of School Board Recognition Week, which is Feb. 12-18. The board will not meet again until Feb. 23, so Curlee made the acknowledgement ahead of the official recognition week.

Curlee approved the district’s 2017-2018 calendar. The first day for students will be Aug. 3.

In other business, Curlee approved:

• A request for an Aberdeen High School fast-pitch softball fundraiser.

• A superintendent search proposal for the district.

• Cash donations from Starr Brown for AES to defray the expense of a field trip and from Holley Performance Products to AHS.

• The expulsion of a student for one year, due to a violation in the district’s code of conduct.