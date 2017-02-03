Damron named Aberdeen School District Teacher of the Year
ABERDEEN – An unsuspecting Joanna Damron thought she was called to the Aberdeen School Board meeting Jan. 26 to give a presentation about intervention in the classroom. She was brought to tears, in a good way, by the reason of why she was really asked to come.
“Today, we recognize teachers and teaching. It’s an often used expression but one that has a certain truth – we don’t thank our teachers enough for what they do in the classroom,” said Aberdeen School District Conservator Mac Curlee before announcing Damron as the district’s teacher of the year.
Damron teaches second grade at Aberdeen Elementary School. She has spent 10 of her 12 years in the field teaching at Aberdeen.
“I struggled myself as a student and wanted to bring light to kids and prove nobody can take education away from them,” Damron said. “It was something I always wanted to do.”
AES Principal Leigh Todd said no words can describe Damron’s dedication to her students. Damron’s students have showed intellectual growth each year. Todd said she refers to Damron and fellow second-grader teacher Elaine Gilmore as the dynamic duo.
“Being a teacher requires a lot of hard work and sacrifice. We have some of the best teachers in the state in the Aberdeen School District, and I think if you look at our test scores, you see that,” Curlee said.
