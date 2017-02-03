Fundraiser party to help Suzuki Strings for Carnegie Hall performance
By Alice Ortiz | 3:35 pm | February 3, 2017 | News
COLUMBUS – A fundraiser party will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Columbus Arts Council, located at 501 Main St., to benefit the Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble’s trip to play at Carnegie Hall. The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble will provide music. Abbey and Gracie Swartzendruber of Smithville are members of this ensemble.
There will also be a live auction, hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. All donations are tax deductible through the CREATE Foundation. To make reservations, call 662-549-3539.
Related Posts
- Community garden interest meeting blossoms ahead of growing season
- Amory School Board approves specifics for upcoming fiscal year
- McFarlane Fund provides for brighter education- and charity-based opportunities
- Smithville voting at Town Hall
- Renasant Bank makes $479,600 bid for River Birch
- East Amory Elementary School Reading Fair a hit
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Alice Ortiz
Search
- God’s House of Hope providing faith-based rehabilitation February 1, 2017
- Gentiva Home Health and Hospice changes name to Kindred at Home January 27, 2017
- Tigers ride second-half momentum to win over Noles January 31, 2017
- Superintendent Cates to retire from Nettleton School District February 1, 2017
- Aberdeen eighth-grader takes county spelling bee’s first-place title February 1, 2017
- Fundraiser party to help Suzuki Strings for Carnegie Hall performance February 3, 2017
- Damron named Aberdeen School District Teacher of the Year February 3, 2017
- Aberdeen School District awarded $35K systemic improvement grant February 3, 2017
- Laney named Amory School District Teacher of the Year February 3, 2017
- Visiting soccer team’s bus clips overhang at Amory High School February 2, 2017
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII