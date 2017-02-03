Fundraiser party to help Suzuki Strings for Carnegie Hall performance

COLUMBUS – A fundraiser party will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 4 until 6 p.m. at the Columbus Arts Council, located at 501 Main St., to benefit the Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble’s trip to play at Carnegie Hall. The Suzuki Strings Advanced Ensemble will provide music. Abbey and Gracie Swartzendruber of Smithville are members of this ensemble.

There will also be a live auction, hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. All donations are tax deductible through the CREATE Foundation. To make reservations, call 662-549-3539.