Laney named Amory School District Teacher of the Year

AMORY – Amory High School history instructor Masha Laney was voted Amory School District Teacher of the Year for the 2016-17 academic year.

“At the district level, all teachers fill out the state application. Our administrators grade them using the formula that is provided along with the application,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars. “The highest score is awarded district teacher of the year.”

Laney has had a life-long interest in education.

“As I got older, I toyed with the idea of being a nurse but in my heart, I knew that teaching was right for me,” Laney said.

Laney has taught history and government for 18 years in the Amory School District, as well as provided tutoring to help students prepare for the ACT test.

Laney graduated from Itawamba Community College and went on to earn her bachelor’s and masters degrees from Mississippi State University.

A few years ago, Laney was approached by a student who wanted to become more involved in the community.

“The student asked if I would be willing to sponsor a club that would allow students to volunteer in the community,” Laney said. “This was the motivation that I needed to become more involved.”

In its first year, the club known as Amory Students for Change had 80 members who logged more than 750 community service hours. Last year, the membership grew to 122 members accumulating more than 1,200 hours. Community projects in which the students participated included Amory Humane Society, Amory Food Pantry, Adopt-a-Grandparent, Amory Main Street and Panther Pals.

“It is service learning clubs like this that create responsible members of society,” Laney said.

Laney has former students who are now doctors, lawyers, accountants, engineers, managers and teachers like her.

“They are my greatest contributions and accomplishments in education,” Laney said. “Teaching is one of the most fulfilling roles in life. I get to help shape another person by teaching them. It is a huge responsibility that I gladly accept.”