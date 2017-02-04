Decades of a bad habit can be changed by free help

By Helen Boerner/For the Monroe Journal

Marie McDowell, a retired administrative specialist for Southern Farm Bureau, had been smoking menthol-flavored cigarettes since she was 16 years old. She started out lighting cigarettes for a friend, but that courtesy turned out to be habit-forming.

McDowell, who is now 57, said there was just one person she used to light cigarettes for but she kept doing it and liked it. She just got used to it and started smoking herself.

About three years ago, McDowell decided to stop smoking for good, but she needed help. She heard about resources provided by the Mississippi Tobacco-Free Coalition through her physical therapist. At the time, McDowell was receiving physical therapy for her leg after a recent surgery. Her doctor told her if she quit smoking, she would not only feel better, but her body would respond to her medications better.

McDowell said a lot of doctors will tell patients when they are on medication, especially pain meds, they shouldn’t smoke because medicine may not have the full effect. Once she started the program to quit smoking, she noticed her meds enhanced and quit smoking in three weeks.

Experts agree that getting professional help can make a huge difference for those trying to quit smoking. The Mississippi Tobacco Quitline provides free assistance to any Mississippian who has decided to make the decision to quit smoking. Individuals can get help through phone calls, online access and even text messages.

If you use tobacco or an electronic nicotine delivery system, make 2017 the year you stop.

Quitting can be made easier by calling the Mississippi Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-784-8669 (1-800-QUIT-NOW). The program is free. Calls are accepted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Callers to the Quitline can speak with healthcare experts about tobacco’s impact on health, receive advice on successful cessation and, like McDowell, get free access to counseling and medications.

For more information about tobacco cessation information, visit www.tobaccofreems.org and “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MSTobaccoFree.