Legislative update: Feb. 1, 2017
By Rep. Chris Brown/For the Monroe Journal
Committees met frequently during the fourth week of the 2017 legislative session, as Tuesday’s deadline to have House bills out of their corresponding committees quickly approached.
After Tuesday, Jan. 31, no additional bills will be added to the House calendar for consideration, and members of the House will begin meeting as a whole for longer hours to discuss the bills that made it out of committees.
While most work was done in committee meetings this week, a few bills were introduced to the House floor on Tuesday and Wednesday for discussion.
House Bill 555, which initially failed last week by a vote of 58-60, was reintroduced to the floor after a motion to reconsider kept the bill on the calendar. This time, the legislation passed by another close vote of 63-56. If enacted, the law would require a three-member committee – consisting of the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state – to approve the attorney general’s use of outside attorneys in high stakes legal cases.
Members of the House Drug Policy Committee introduced House Bill 515 to the floor. This law would enhance the penalty for the illegal sale of controlled substances within close proximity to drug or alcohol rehabilitation facilities. The bill has been set aside for the speaker to review how this measure might coincide with previous laws on drug penalties, but it should come up again for a vote within the next week.
The House voted unanimously in favor of House Bill 680, which would rename the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality Building in Jackson as the Patrick Alan Nunnelee Building in honor of the late Mississippi congressman.
A number of bills were introduced regarding the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration. These bills aim to clarify and update inventory of state real properties, authorize the sale of certain state owned real property and require a report on the department’s monetary needs.
Among the groups visiting the Capitol this week were members of the Mississippi Optometric Association, the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges, the Mississippi Tourism Association, the Mississippi Nurses Association and the National Guard Association of Mississippi.
Thank you for allowing me to serve you in your State Legislature. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact me.
District 20 Rep. Chris Brown (R) can be reached at the Mississippi Capitol at Room: 104-A; P.O. Box 1018; Jackson, MS 39215; by telepone at (601) 359-2428; or by email at crbrown@house.ms.gov.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- God’s House of Hope providing faith-based rehabilitation February 1, 2017
- ICC holds ACT preparation courses January 29, 2017
- Panthers win thriller at Richland to seal rematch with Eagles February 1, 2017
- Supervisors approve bid for Caledonia Road bridge repairs February 2, 2017
- Amory police officers add search and rescue skills to their resumes February 2, 2017
- Decades of a bad habit can be changed by free help February 4, 2017
- Legislative update: Feb. 1, 2017 February 4, 2017
- Fundraiser party to help Suzuki Strings for Carnegie Hall performance February 3, 2017
- Damron named Aberdeen School District Teacher of the Year February 3, 2017
- Aberdeen School District awarded $35K systemic improvement grant February 3, 2017
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...