Super Bowl offers a super opportunity for new recipes

The big game is here. If you haven’t already planned your menu, try some of these new healthy (or not-so-healthy) recipes for the year’s biggest day for football. Whether you call them ham and cheese sliders, baked ham and cheese sandwiches or party sandwiches, they are easy to fix and taste delicious.

The Low-Carb Cauliflower Breadsticks that Theresa Parish and Sandra Tate were experimenting with in the kitchen of Amory’s First Baptist Church were from a recipe that Marilyn Sumerford of Smithville made and posted on Facebook.

While Becka Kyle at the Monroe Journal office has been making healthy food items with cauliflower for quite some time, and would bring them to the office occasionally for us to sample, I always turned up my nose at them. I like raw cauliflower but couldn’t comprehend making breadsticks from them. I did eat some Parish and Tate made, and I have to admit they were really good. They are perfect for someone who needs to watch carbs.

Low-Carb Cauliflower Breadsticks

1 head raw cauliflower, riced

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese (the shredded package kind)

1 large egg

1/2 Tbsp. freshly minced garlic

1/2 Tbsp. freshly chopped basil

1/2 Tbsp. fresh chopped parsley

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 cup Mozzarella cheese

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Core and break riced cauliflower into florets. Place in bowl of food processor and pulse until it is the texture of rice.

In a large bowl, mix the riced cauliflower, 1/2 cup of shredded Mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, 1 egg, 1/2 tablespoon fresh garlic, 1/2 tablespoon fresh basil, 1/2 tablespoon fresh parsley, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon black pepper until combined and holds together. Place the mixture onto the lined baking sheet, which has been sprayed with cooking spray, and spread out into a rectangle, about 9×7 inches and 1/4-inch thick.

Bake on the lowest rack in the preheated oven for 10-12 minutes. Remove from the oven and top with 3/4 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese and return to coven to continue baking until the cheese is melted and starting to brown. Cool about 10 minutes and cut into ‘breadsticks.’ Sprinkle with more Parmesan cheese. Serve with marinara sauce.

Note: Parish and Tate made their breadsticks using what ingredients they had on hand: garlic powder, dried parsley and no basil. They were still good.

Ham and Cheese Sliders

24 white dinner rolls or Hawaiian rolls

24 slices honey or brown sugar ham

24 slices Swiss or smoked provolone cheese

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup Miracle Whip

1 Tbsp. poppy seeds

1-1/2 Tbsp. yellow mustard

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 Tbsp. minced onion or 2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

In a small bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and Miracle Whip. Spread onto both sides of the center of each roll. Place a slice of ham (It may need to be folded to fit the roll) and a slice of cheese on reach roll. If the cheese is cut into quarters and placed on top it will give fit better. Place the top half onto the ham and cheese bottom. Place into two 13×9 pans that have been sprayed with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the poppy seeds, mustard, melted butter, onion and Worcestershire sauce. Pour evenly over all the sandwiches. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for about 15-20 minutes until the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and allow to stand 2-3 minutes before serving. Cut into individual rolls through ham and cheese. Serve warm.

Note: The mayonnaise and Miracle Whip can be omitted, if they are not a particular favorite condiment for the family. The recipe can be halved if too many, but most folks eat more than one.

Lightened-Up Slow-Cooker Chicken Buffalo Dip

2 – 8 oz. packages reduced-fat cream cheese, cut into small pieces

2 cups shredded white meat from a rotisserie chicken, skin and bones discarded

2 cups shredded low-fat Cheddar (about 6 ounces)

1 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup hot sauce, such as Frank’s

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

3/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1/2 cup parsley leaves, chopped

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

Celery and carrot sticks, for serving

Put the cream cheese, chicken, Cheddar, buttermilk, hot sauce, flour, Worcestershire, cayenne, garlic powder and onion powder in a slow cooker and stir to roughly combine.

Cover and cook on high for 2 hours. The mixture should be bubbling and the Cheddar should be melted. Stir until smooth and combined. Sprinkle with the parsley and blue cheese, reduce the heat to warm and serve with celery and carrot sticks.

Makes 12 servings.

Calzone Pinwheels

1/2 cup shredded Mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Ricotta cheese

1/2 cup diced pepperoni

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh mushrooms, optional

1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper

2 Tbsp. finely chopped onion

1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1/2 tsp. minced garlic

1/4 tsp. salt

1 package Crescent rolls

Glaze:

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

1 jar (14 oz.) pizzas sauce or marinara sauce, warmed

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In small bowl, mix first 10 ingredients. Unroll crescent dough and separate into four rectangles; press perforations to seal. Spread rectangles with cheese mixture to within 1/4 inch of edges. Roll up jellyroll style, starting with a short side; pinch seam to seal.

Using a serrated knife, cut each roll into four slices; place on a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet, cut side down.

For the glaze: Combine the butter and garlic powder. Brush over the top of the pinwheels.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until golden brown. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with pizza sauce.

Note: It helps to make sure the crescent dough is cold. Do not leave out while making the filling. The colder the dough, the easier it is to shape and slice. These can be made ahead of time and baked. Freeze them until you need them. Just reheat in a 375-degree oven for about 10 minutes. Makes 16 calzones.

Spinach, Artichoke and Red Pepper Dip

1 large round loaf country bread

4 oz. cream cheese, at room temperature

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

2 small jalapenos, 1 seeded and chopped, 1 finely chopped

1 clove garlic, crushed and peeled

1 – 10 oz. box frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained and squeezed very dry in a kitchen towel

1 cup marinated artichoke quarters, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/2 cup roasted red peppers, drained and finely chopped

1 – 1/2 cups shredded pepper jack or Monterey Jack cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for brushing

Baguette slices, crackers, carrots and celery, for serving.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Cut a thin slice from the top of the bread to expose the inside. With a paring knife, cut out the center of the bread to make a bread shell, about 1-inch thick.

Cut the bread top and center into cubes and set aside.

Combine the cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, chopped jalapeno and garlic in a food processor and process until smooth. Add the spinach and artichokes and pulse until chunky. Add the parsley, all but 1 tablespoon of the red peppers, 1 -1/4 cups of cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt and some pepper and pulse just until combined.

Spoon the mixture into the bread bowl and top with the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese, reserved red peppers and finely chopped jalapeno. Place the bread on a baking sheet. Brush the bread all over with olive oil and bake until hot and bubbly, 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve with the bread cubes, baguette, crackers, carrots and celery.