Amory Food Pantry receives Fidelia Club grant
AMORY – The Amory Food Pantry was founded in 1986 as a 501-C (3) organization. Each year, it has experienced a steady growth in the number of individuals served. The pantry successfully landed a $1,000 grant, which will be earmarked to help provide holiday meals during the Thanksgiving season.
“At the Amory Food Pantry, we find it to be a tremendous blessing to supply our families with the basics of a traditional Thanksgiving meal including yams, mashed potatoes, canned fruit, cake mix, packaged stuffing and macaroni and cheese to name a few items. We feel like a simple holiday meal is the least we can do for those who are less fortunate than ourselves,” said Amory Food Pantry Board of Directors member Rachel Faulkner.
Advertisements were published last fall requesting proposals for grants to be submitted to the Fidelia Club, according to group member Brenda Scaggs, and Faulkner’s proposal won.
Even though the needs are most keenly felt during the holidays, food pantry needs continue all year.
“People need to be aware that the pantry needs funds to purchase meat and other fresh foods, in addition to receiving canned and dry non-perishable items,” Scaggs said.
The Amory Food Pantry distributions are provided weekly on Tuesday mornings. The food pantry depends solely on a volunteer staff to order food, stock shelves, manage the warehouse, organize volunteers, interview clients, bag groceries and deliver groceries to cars.
“The Amory Food Pantry serves families for diverse reasons. Some have been laid off or unemployed. Others are underemployed and are considered the working poor. Many are elderly individuals with inadequate pensions, and still others are the victims of crises such as divorce, domestic violence, house fires, natural disasters or medical catastrophes. Not only are we able to provide food, we are able to listen, offer encouragement and words of wisdom and a warm embrace to individuals who are desperate and hurting,” Faulkner said.
