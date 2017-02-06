Amory Regional Museum unveils annual quilt show
AMORY – Every year when the Christmas decorations are taken down, Amory Regional Museum Director Bo Miller looks forward to the annual quilt exhibit that begins every new year’s lineup of shows at the museum.
“We’ve done it every year for the nine years that the new exhibit hall has been in existence,” Miller said. “Prior to that, the quilts were exhibited in glass cases for 15 years.”
This year’s show consists of 38 quilts available to view through mid-March.
“The colorful quilts provide a nice counterpoint to the drab surroundings of winter until the spring blossoms appear,” Miller said.
The oldest quilt in this year’s show dates back to the early 1860s and is too fragile to hang. The quilt was provided by Amory resident Margaret Watkins, who is the third generation of her family to own it. Prior to being acquired by her mother-in-law’s stepfather in Oklahoma, the quilt’s history is uncertain.
“It has been verified by historians to have likely been crafted by slaves before the Civil War,” Watkins said.
The knowledgeable observer will see that although the year’s first show every year at the museum features quilts, it’s never quite the same.
“The show changes every year,” Miller said.
