DAR chapter bestows its annual awards

ABERDEEN – The Tombigbee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honored three south Monroe County residents Jan. 23 as part of its annual awards ceremony.

Aberdeen High School sophomore Jalen Buchanan was chosen as the Outstanding Air Force JROTC Cadet.

“The JROTC cadet is chosen by the JROTC instructors,” said DAR Tombigbee Chaper Regent Faith West. “I don’t think we’ve ever given this award to a sophomore.”

Hamilton High School senior Makaela Noelle Dickerson won the Outstanding Citizenship Award Hamilton and the annual Andrea Harden Scholarship.

“She had to write a paper based on a topic chosen by the national DAR and have recommendations from her school counselor and principal. Makaela is a great student, and she plans to go to ICC then Mississippi State,” West said.

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Jack Hamilton won the Outstanding Community Volunteer Award.

“Since he’s been in Aberdeen, he’s been active as a poll worker and with the Monroe County Historical Preservation Society and Friends of the Evans Memorial Library. A DAR project is at the cemetery, and he called me about a year ago to say the flag needed replacing. Since then, he has replaced the flag and flagpole and part of the fence. There were also two signs that needed attention, and he has taken care of them too,” West said.

The chapter gives its annual awards during its January meeting each year.