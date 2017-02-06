 

Guilty plea entered in manslaughter case

ABERDEEN – Brianna Beeks Morgan of Amory pleaded guilty to manslaughter Feb. 6 in Monroe County Circuit Court in a case dating back to October 2014. The Amory Police Department investigated the domestic disturbance case that left Morgan’s husband, 21-year-old Anthony E. Morgan, dead.
Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced her to 20 years with 10 years suspended and five years post-release supervision.
Anthony died at Gilmore Memorial Regional Medical Center Oct. 7, 2014 following the incident that occurred at Moore Manor Apartments.

