ICC provides EDGE for SNAP benefit recipients
For the Monroe Journal
Area residents without dependents who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have an opportunity for assistance in finding a rewarding job as well as achieving their educational goals through the EDGE program at Itawamba Community College.
EDGE, which is an acronym for Ethics, Discipline, Goals, Employment, is a program that goes beyond the idea of simply getting a job, according to Lee Oswalt, director of the SNAP E and T program at ICC. “As a job seeker, you must have skills, a proactive attitude and the right opportunities to make a living paycheck. If you’re receiving SNAP, you can get the EDGE, which will help give you the training, education, guidance and support that you need to succeed.”
Oswalt said that participation in EDGE won’t affect SNAP benefits.
Included in EDGE is a four-week Career Assessment Program, which focuses on career development, job attainment, modification of the participant’s individual career plan and survival in the workforce and includes “intrusive” counseling designed to motivate participants. Since the CAP models a typical work environment, participants develop positive habits of work, including but not limited to, accountability for attendance, appropriate work behavior and opportunities to develop a positive work ethic.
Following the CAP, participants can be placed into one of three possible pathways, academic, life-skills or work, and there are sub-paths for each. Those who already have a high school diploma or equivalent education and have the necessary work readiness and behavior skills will be placed in the work pathway. Those who need additional career training will be placed in a program that aligns with labor market expectations that will lead to a middle-skill job that benefits their interests and abilities and is in high demand in the area.
The program also provides support funding to assist with covering expenses such as test and assessment fees, uniforms and other items required for work and transportation.
Additional information can be obtained from local Mississippi Department of Human Services offices or from Lee Oswalt at ICC-Belden at 407-1536.
Related Posts
- Counseling 2 Career upcoming for Amory
- ICC hosting C2C program beginning March 21
- Experience Works program updates participants through annual meeting
- ICC offers new Jumpstart program
- New food stamp policy could lead to loss of benefits for some residents
- Amory site marketability enhanced by TVA economic development program
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- God’s House of Hope providing faith-based rehabilitation February 1, 2017
- Program educates farmers ahead of 2017 growing season January 31, 2017
- Laney named Amory School District Teacher of the Year February 3, 2017
- Aberdeen School District awarded $35K systemic improvement grant February 3, 2017
- Damron named Aberdeen School District Teacher of the Year February 3, 2017
- Guilty plea entered in manslaughter case February 6, 2017
- Amory Regional Museum unveils annual quilt show February 6, 2017
- DAR chapter bestows its annual awards February 6, 2017
- Amory Food Pantry receives Fidelia Club grant February 6, 2017
- ICC provides EDGE for SNAP benefit recipients February 6, 2017
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
- Country Boy: Unless another team steps up to the plate (so to s...