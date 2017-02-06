ICC provides EDGE for SNAP benefit recipients

For the Monroe Journal

Area residents without dependents who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program have an opportunity for assistance in finding a rewarding job as well as achieving their educational goals through the EDGE program at Itawamba Community College.

EDGE, which is an acronym for Ethics, Discipline, Goals, Employment, is a program that goes beyond the idea of simply getting a job, according to Lee Oswalt, director of the SNAP E and T program at ICC. “As a job seeker, you must have skills, a proactive attitude and the right opportunities to make a living paycheck. If you’re receiving SNAP, you can get the EDGE, which will help give you the training, education, guidance and support that you need to succeed.”

Oswalt said that participation in EDGE won’t affect SNAP benefits.

Included in EDGE is a four-week Career Assessment Program, which focuses on career development, job attainment, modification of the participant’s individual career plan and survival in the workforce and includes “intrusive” counseling designed to motivate participants. Since the CAP models a typical work environment, participants develop positive habits of work, including but not limited to, accountability for attendance, appropriate work behavior and opportunities to develop a positive work ethic.

Following the CAP, participants can be placed into one of three possible pathways, academic, life-skills or work, and there are sub-paths for each. Those who already have a high school diploma or equivalent education and have the necessary work readiness and behavior skills will be placed in the work pathway. Those who need additional career training will be placed in a program that aligns with labor market expectations that will lead to a middle-skill job that benefits their interests and abilities and is in high demand in the area.

The program also provides support funding to assist with covering expenses such as test and assessment fees, uniforms and other items required for work and transportation.

Additional information can be obtained from local Mississippi Department of Human Services offices or from Lee Oswalt at ICC-Belden at 407-1536.