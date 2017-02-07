 

Free tree seedlings available through Mississippi Arbor Day

ABERDEEN – The Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District will have tree seedlings available free of charge in observance of Mississippi Arbor Day Feb. 10 no sooner than 8 a.m. until all are gone.
The giveaway will take place at the Monroe County Agriculture Complex, located at 517 Highway 145 N.
This year’s selections are red maple, white crape myrtle, silky dogwood, Vanhoutte spirea and sawtooth oak. Each person is allowed five trees, and the offer is available to only Monroe County landowners. People must be present to receive the trees.
Additionally, wildflower seed will be available for $1 per pack. Varieties will include painted daisy, sensation cosmos, Drummond phlox, corn poppy and evening primrose. There is no limit on the purchase of seeds.
For more information, call Ronda Garcia at 369-0044 ext. 3.

