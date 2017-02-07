Hatley student athlete inks pain on paper for inspirational book

HATLEY – “I’ve always loved to write,” said Madison Seals, a Hatley High School senior, who has used recent hardships as her muses. She has already experienced quite a series of events in life upon which she is drawing to write a book of encouragement and inspiration, entitled “Faith Over Fear.”

In addition to her school studies, Seals plays basketball and softball for the Hatley Lady Tigers. She spent more than a year dealing with pain in her lower back due to a fracture in her tailbone.

She finally stepped to the sidelines to have reconstructive surgery a year ago when all other remedies were dismissed. She’s progressing through her recovery regime and transitioning from slow-pitch softball back to basketball. She’s still working toward getting back up to speed for fast-pitch softball.

“She showed so much courage and determination playing with that and dealing with it,” said former Hatley basketball coach Scott Carter. “During that time, she showed so much leadership to her team. She was always the one sending out group texts encouraging people or scriptures and devotions.”

Seals was given the Unselfish Hero Award last spring in Jackson at the Clarion Ledger’s Best of Preps banquet, which recognizes the best teammate in the state. The presentation included a photo opportunity with keynote speaker and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow.

In addition to working through the down-time due to her back surgery, Seals had to deal with another difficult circumstance.

“I had been in a relationship for three years,” she said. “I was going to follow him wherever, and then the relationship broke up.”

It was at that point when Seals felt propelled to write about her experiences rather than be devastated by them, which inspired “Faith Over Fear.” She studies, she practices her game, and she writes. Her pencil and pad are always with her. Her thoughts have filled 100 pages or so to date, and other memories continue to come to mind as she writes.

The thesis of her writing work is posed by the question, “How do you move on when the way you had thought was right went wrong?”

She builds on the encouragement she passed along to teammates and classmates during her time recovering from surgery. She has modeled the resolve of the psalmist David of scripture, whose life experiences also took the rollercoaster ride from giant-killer to exiled troop leader. He stood in the ashes of his adopted hometown after faithful and selfless service to a king that had offered him political sanctuary from a father-in-law bent on murder.

“Now David was greatly distressed, for the people spoke of stoning him…but David strengthened himself in the LORD his God.” (1 Samuel 30:6)

Seals took the combination of physical afflictions and emotional trauma to propel her toward producing a resource of encouragement for others who might find themselves in similar situations. She hopes to have the project completed to submit for publishing by Spring Break in mid-March.