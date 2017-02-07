Renovation transforms building’s function from perms to legal terms

HATLEY – Diana Worthy-Nash practices law not far from where she grew up and attended school. Her college studies took her to Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi, but she’s back home in her native Hatley in a cozy little office with a family history on Hatley Cemetery Circle.

“People thought I was nuts to move out here,” Nash said of the remotely located building. “People can find you these days.”

Her grandfather originally built the little brick box to serve as Nell’s Beauty Shop for his wife, Barbara Nell Roberts.

After the original business closed, the vacant building was used for storage for 10 years.

Nash began her law practice three years ago in a home office, before she and family took on the job of transforming the little beauty shop, which was once a place for ladies to get perms, into a law office that now arranges terms among other legal services.

The focal point of the office is a wall of hand-built shelving over the original rinsing sink that displays family mementos. Nash, who is an artist in her spare time, added samples of her personal flair on the frame around the mirror.

“I think opening another can of paint would make me sick,” she said, recalling the work of restoration and decorating. “My husband and family rolled their sleeves up with me to make this happen.”

Nash’s philosophy of life draws upon the practical wisdom passed down from her grandfather, who picked cotton alongside hired help. Every dollar earned was stretched to its utmost utility. She was taught service for others before self.

“If money controls your judgment, you can’t make good decisions,” she said. “The little brick building has remained solid and unchanging in many ways; but it has also proven malleable over the years, transforming to fit the needs of the times – from a little beauty shop with curlers and perms to a modest little law office that implements the necessary terms for both contracts and life.”