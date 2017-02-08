Bulldogs’ buzzer-beater tops Troopers

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – Terrance Rowe scored only four points for the Aberdeen Bulldogs against Mooreville last Tuesday night. The first two points came on a routine bucket on a fast break in the first quarter. His second two points came as the final horn sounded to lift the Bulldogs to a 70-69 Division 4-3A win over the Mooreville Troopers.

Powered by Chad Brown and Jordan Gillespie, the Bulldogs hustled to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and extended that margin to 14 points with four quick baskets to start the second period. The Troopers scored the next four to get it back to 10, but Bryson Franks nailed a three from the corner. Mooreville answered with a three and added two more to cut the deficit to five at 23-18.

Back-to-back threes by Brown and Gillespie put Aberdeen up by 11, but once again a Mooreville three cut the lead to eight.

In the closing minute, Brown drove the lane and tipped in a miss to put Aberdeen up 39-26 at the half.

Brown scored first in the second half, but the Troopers went on an eight-point run to get back to within five at 41-36 with 5:32 left in the third quarter.

A fast break and a three from four-point range tied the game at 42. The Troopers took the lead with a trey and added to the margin with 2 of 3 from the line. Brown hit two from the line, and Franks put the Bulldogs back in front taking a steal to the hoop. A last-second shot gave the Troopers a one-point lead going into the final period.

The teams matched baskets most of the way through the final stanza, and the game was tied at 59, 61 and 64. With 58 seconds left, Franks put Aberdeen back in front by putting a rebound in the basket. A three by the Troopers put them up one, but Brown got free in the lane to give the Bulldogs a one-point lead with 10 seconds remaining in the game.

The Troopers called a timeout and then scored off the in-bound pass to go ahead 69-68 with 4.2 seconds on the game clock. Facing an in-bound play under the Troopers’ basket in, Aberdeen called a quick timeout. The Bulldogs got the ball in and raced toward their basket with the clock ticking down. Suddenly, Rowe found the ball in his hands on the baseline about 10 feet from the basket. He threw up an off-balance shot, falling out of bounds. Time stood still in the Dawg House as the horn sounded with the ball in the air. The gym erupted as the ball fell through the basket, giving Aberdeen the 70-69 division win.

Franks led Aberdeen with 19 points, Brown and Jokovian McMillan each had 15, and Gillespie added 11.

“We’ll take it,” Aberdeen coach Jaworski Rankin said. “This gives us at least a tie for the No. 2 seed going into the division tournament. Our kids kept their composure and battled back after falling behind. The ball bounced our way tonight, especially in the last second.”

(G) Mooreville 47, Aberdeen 46

The Lady Bulldogs were also involved in a one-point thriller last Tuesday, but came out on the wrong side, falling to Mooreville, 47-46.

The Lady Bulldogs held a slight lead until a Mooreville three-pointer gave the Lady Troopers the lead at 6-5 with 2:30 left in the opening quarter. Each team scored one more basket, and the Lady Troopers were still ahead by one at 8-7 at the break.

Mooreville outscored the Lady Bulldogs 8-2 in the opening minutes of the second quarter and were ahead 16-8 at the midpoint. Destiny Henderson broke the streak with a pair of free throws, and a strong move to the hoop by Tamarah Sykes got Aberdeen to within four at 21-17. Kirstin Metcalf banked a shot in from the top of the key to keep the Lady Bulldogs within six at 27-21 at the half.

The Lady Troopers extended their lead to 13 at 35-22 in the first two minutes of the second half, but then the Lady Bulldogs fought back. Free throws by Amber Johnson and Metcalf pulled Aberdeen to within a point at 35-34 going into the fourth quarter.

Metcalf gave Aberdeen the lead with a putback to start the final period. Tatyanna Edwards took a steal to the hoop to put the Lady Bulldogs up by three. The game was tied at 40 and 42, then Sykes broke the tie with a free throw with 1:30 left in the game.

Aberdeen’s pressure defense sent the Lady Troopers to the line, and they made 3-of-4 to take a three point lead with 6.7 seconds on the clock.

Henderson nailed a three from deep in the corner to get the Lady Bulldogs to within one, but time ran out, giving Mooreville the 47-46 win. Metcalf led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points.

“We are young and still learning,” Aberdeen coach Lorenzo Conley said. “One thing we have got to learn is to put two halves together. Maybe we can learn that going into the division tournament.”