Hatley holds off late Nettleton charge for division win

NETTLETON – The Hatley girls’ early cushion proved to be beneficial as they had to hold off a hard-charging Nettleton team in the closing minutes for a Division 4-3A basketball win.

Nettleton cut the lead to one with less than a minute to go, and Hatley sank crucial free throws to preserve the 60-55 win last Tuesday night.

“I told the girls that here at the end of the game in the fourth quarter, they were fixing to pick it up,” Hatley girls’ coach Ben Stark said. “We knew they were more athletic, and they had been running us for three quarters, so they still had gas in the tank, and we didn’t. I was proud of the girls how even when we basically blew our commanding lead, they stayed composed and they ran the adjustments we made during timeouts.”

Hatley started the first off on fire thanks to early scoring from Madison Seals and Katherine Morgan. Morgan scored the first five points, then following a Sharnec Mosely basket for Nettleton, Seals scored the next eight, including back-to-back threes.

Kameron Miller broke the streak with an old-fashioned three-point play, but then Seals and Morgan each scored again to stretch the lead to 17-5. Nettleton enjoyed a 7-0 run of its own, but Caitlin Howard scored the final basket in the first to push Hatley’s lead to 19-12.

In the second, Hatley started off again with a quick 7-0 run, highlighted by Rylee Bourland coming off the bench to drain a three. Miller broke up that run again, before Seals, Bourland and Alana Edwards all helped push the advantage to 20-plus at 35-14. Challyn Rice and Areana Davis each scored for Nettleton to cut it to 35-18 at the half.

“We had anticipated them playing us man and we put in quite a few different man offenses, depending on our matchup situations,” Stark said. “The girls came out, executed well and made their open shots. I feel like we played good defense as well. We played a wonderful first half.”

Nettleton mounted its first charge with a 5-0 run to open the third quarter, including back-to-back baskets by Mosely, to make it 35-23. Seals answered with a three for Hatley, but Mosely completed the old-fashioned three-point play midway through the quarter to make it an 11-point game.

Hatley countered with another big run, this one to stretch the lead to 47-28 before Miller ended the third with a three.

Howard scored first in the fourth for Hatley, but Mosely and Miller hit big baskets for Nettleton to make it 49-36. They countered again minutes later to make it a 12-point game before a three-pointer from Taylor Andrews for Hatley.

Mycah Hall scored seven straight points to really put Nettleton back into the game as they trailed by just eight. Back-to-back threes by Miller and Mosely made it a three-point game, then Tykia Johnson cut it to one at 56-55 with less than a minute to go.

Edwards and Morgan each came up clutch with a pair at the free-throw line to preserve the win.

“We made our free throws tonight, and those at the end were huge,” Stark said. “Madison had a big night, and Katherine did as well. She hurt her toe in the first quarter and didn’t get to play most of the second and third quarter. Alana did well handling the ball, and Allison (Easter) did well handling the ball and shooting the ball when she had an open shot. Emilee Slade came in and got some good minutes.”

Morgan was Hatley’s leading scorer with 16, followed closely by Seals’ 15 points. Mosely led all scorers with her 22 points for Nettleton, while Miller had 19.

(B) Nettleton 81, Hatley 38

Hatley held a brief 4-2 lead in the first quarter after two early baskets, but Nettleton followed that up with an 11-0 run and never looked back on their way to claiming the regular-season Division 4-3A championship.

Much of Nettleton’s early run was powered by Tyler Jernigan and Damien Ealy.

Jernigan led Nettleton with 15 points, while Grady Gardner had 12. Younger brother, Graham, came off the bench to also score 12, while Ealy had 10 points.

A.J. Blaylock led Hatley with his 12 points.