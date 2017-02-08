A newspaper’s opinion page is a headache but a necessity

“I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” – Evelyn Beatrice Hall

Working at the paper can often be a tough job. On any given day, a number of things can, and often do, go wrong. We typically don’t know from one moment to the next what may come up, but there is one constant.

There’s one page we can depend on to cause trouble for us here at the Monroe Journal, and that is page 5, A.K.A. the opinion page. It’s the very page you’re reading now.

Hey, at least we know what to expect.

As I believe has been stated before, the opinion page belongs to you. It’s open to any member of the community who wants to share a thought, belief or, as the name implies, opinion.

There are but a few rules for submissions. There is a “no profanity” clause, a “no slander” guideline, and you have to give your name. Your signature and contact information is also needed, but that information is not published. There is no hiding on the opinion page. Other than that, you can state your case, and we don’t censor it.

Man, oh man, is it ever a headache, but I love this page and what it stands for.

Many times, people I know and respect, even people in my own family, have called, come in or even quit taking the paper as a way of protesting the opinion of another person, or as a way of punishing us for publishing it.

When this happens, a part of me wants to stress the idea that we all have to listen to and tolerate one another. I want to remind whomever is mad on that particular occasion that everyone has the right to believe what they want and say what they feel, but I guess that is not true.

If we wish, we can be totally intolerant of another person’s views. We can choose not to listen and we can decide to be angry. We can even decide to hate.

But that never ever gets us anywhere, nor does it further our own cause.

On almost a monthly basis, there is a letter or editorial in the Monroe Journal that I dislike immensely. I read it and think, “And this is what is wrong with the world.” If I choose to, I can let those toxic thoughts ruin my day or drive a wedge between a relationship or worse, but I have a special little tool that always puts things in a healthier perspective.

It’s called the Serenity Prayer, but I think it should be called the Sanity Prayer.

When I use this tool properly, I remember I can’t change another person, an outside situation or almost anything else. The only thing I have any control over whatsoever is myself and my reaction to any of those people, their thoughts or outside situations.

It would be nice if we all worked with a set of tools but, again, when I apply the Sanity Prayer, I know I can’t control what tools anyone else chooses to use or not use.

The opinion page is just what the name implies. It’s your page where, as long as you don’t curse or slander anyone, you’re free to participate in the local paper and in democracy itself.

We are here for you whether we like it or not, so fire away. Let’s have a discussion. Let’s listen to one another and learn from one another or decide simply to disagree.

But hopefully, when it’s all said and done, we remember what we can control – ourselves and how we respond to opinions that differ from ours.