Panthers’ season ends in state semifinals

AMORY – Another thriller in the Class 4A soccer state semifinals wasn’t in the cards for the Amory Panthers last Wednesday night.

Florence avenged last year’s Amory win with a 2-1 victory on the road over the Panthers. Amory had won last year’s meeting in penalty kicks to send the team to the 2016 state championship.

“We played hard, and they’re a really aggressive team, really fast, big and physical,” Amory coach Nathan Clayton said. “At times, we got some momentum. They got that goal early on, and we came back and answered it. We had several opportunities in the second half that just didn’t materialize.”

The game started off Florence’s way as Baylor Little found the back of the net in the 4th minute for the Eagles.

The Panthers answered just past midway of the first half when Austin Rowell followed up Jake Kirkpatrick’s shot that nearly deflected off the Florence goalkeeper to put Amory on the board.

Florence took the lead with less than two minutes until halftime with Tristian Watkins’ goal on an unlucky break for the Panthers on defense.

“You hate to give up anything late in the half, but it’s kind of the same situation we were in last year,” Clayton said. “We were down last year, and everyone had written us off, written our obituary, and we were able to get a goal there late. It just didn’t materialize for us this year.”

Amory’s defense, which consisted of the back line of Aaron Pressley, Ryan Morgan, Ethan Gardner and Matthew Martin and goalkeeper Alex Box, shut out the Eagles in the second half.

Box equaled Florence goalkeeper Logan Helms with six saves on the night.

The Panthers’ offense had its opportunities in the second half, including a miss on a penalty kick with just over 15 minutes to go.

“Hats off to them. With the way they play offense with those two forwards up high and wide, it puts a lot of strain on that back line and center midfield,” Clayton said. “Our guys play hard, but we just couldn’t get the breaks tonight.”

Amory’s season comes to an end at 20-2. The Panthers have won a combined 39 games during the past two seasons with just four losses, two of those coming in the state finals and semifinals. Amory’s only other loss this season came to 6A DeSoto Central.

Clayton called his eight-man senior class, five of whom have signed to play at the next level, a special group. Amory’s seniors are Rowell, Kirkpatrick, Brendan Koehn, Morgan, Pressley, Matthew Martin and Blake Luker.

“They’re a really great group. We hate that it ended with them here, but for them to make the North half state championship two years in a row is unbelievable,” Clayton said. “They have won 39 games, and this is the only home game we’ve lost in the last two years.”

“What they have done is impressive. They’ve gone in and completely raised the bar for Amory soccer. The bar was already high, and they have even stretched it further than what it was already. Ten years ago, when I got here and you talked about winning a state championship in soccer, people kind of laughed at you. But we’ve went twice and had the chance again tonight. They have a lot to be proud of.”