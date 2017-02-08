Puppets educate Amory students about the negatives of greed

AMORY – A professional puppet show entertained and educated students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade in the Amory High School auditorium Jan. 20. The presenter was the Puppet Arts Theatre, a professional touring company under the direction of Peter Zapletal. He is an award-winning puppetry producer and a former puppeteer and animator for Mississippi Educational Television, now known as Mississippi Public Broadcasting.

The program was brought to Amory through the efforts of Ashley Young, a fourth-grade teacher at East Amory Elementary School.

“She wrote successful grant applications to the Mississippi Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Greater Jackson Arts Council to help pay for the cost of the performance,” said East Amory Elementary School Principal Kristy Keeton.

“I enjoy writing grants and finding activities in which students can participate. Mrs. Keeton received a flyer in the mail from the Puppet Arts Theatre and asked if I would like to write the grant for it. We were able to pick the puppet show that we wanted our students to see,” Young said.

Keeton and Young decided “The Fisherman and His Wife” would be the most entertaining puppet show and would teach important lessons to the students.

“The theme of ‘The Fisherman and His Wife’ is about greed and uncontrolled wishing for the impossible. Students need to understand and see what examples greed and wanting for unnecessary things looks like, and they will get that from this puppet show. The actors used eight to 10 students on stage during the show. Similar versions appear in many stories and fairy tales across the world,” Young said.

This version had a new surprise ending.

“It was an entertaining tale with an important moral to tell. ‘The Fisherman and His Wife’ incorporated many different subject areas into the overall show, including character education/heroes; literature; communication and language arts; relationships and family; and music. We were also provided a teacher’s guide to help to enhance classroom activities,” Young said.

According to its press release, the Puppet Arts Theatre is devoted to bringing exciting and memorable performances to its audiences. Since 1968, this theater has thrilled children of all ages from Boston to Tampa and throughout the southeast with magical and exciting theatrical experiences. The group is on the performing arts touring program of the Mississippi Arts Commission.

Zapletal received his education in puppetry from the Academy for Performing Arts in Prague, Czech Republic. He was joined on stage by T.J. McSparrin, a professional actress and puppeteer who has previously appeared at the New Stage, the only Mississippi professional theatre, and also on Mississippi ETV.

The performance was met with positive student reviews.

“My favorite part was when the fisherman caught the Queen Fish because the fish looked really cool and colorful,” second-grader Sawyer Allmond said after the show.

First-graders Anna Kate Glenn and Madeline Myers also offered comments.

“I learned how to make a fish. I liked when the wife kept on yelling at the husband saying she still needed some more stuff,” Glenn said.

“I liked learning how to make a fish puppet. I learned a lesson too…not to be greedy,” Myers said.