Stricter animal abuse legislation fails again at the statewide level

After attempts in the 2015 and 2016 Mississippi Legislature sessions, District 40 Sen. Angela Hill’s continued attempts to make animal abuse against dogs and cats a felony have failed yet again. According to an article published in Mississippi Today, the latest attempt died on Jan. 31. As Mississippi law stands, abuse against dogs and cats is a misdemeanor with not much of a fine attached.

Many stray animals picked by the Amory Humane Society, as well as other rescue services, are transported out of the state on a weekly basis.

“In Monroe County, we have a high intake rate but a low adoption rate,” said Amory Humane Society Director Misty Tucker, who named two factors she has encountered that contribute to animal abuse. “First of all, it’s neglect. Secondly, people are breeding animals for profit or entertainment, which usually involves fighting shows. Animal breeding was originally intended to improve the abilities of working animals, and it needs to be criminal to do so for purposes that result in abuse.”

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell encounters animal control issues as well.

“We don’t want to seize animals, but we have to if their owners neglect them, particularly if the animals are aggressive and pose a threat to citizens,” Cantrell said. “If you have animals, it’s your business to care for them.”

Former Monroe County District 3 Supervisor Carol Crawford of Hamilton is a licensed veterinarian with 34 years of professional experience working with animals. She took issue with the efforts to change the state law.

“I agree that the misdemeanor penalties are insufficient, but additional laws aren’t going to help much, because they just add burden to already overloaded court dockets and overcrowded state prisons.

“There are state laws on the books regarding animal cruelty, but local ordinances need to supplement those laws in dealing with dangerous animals,” said Crawford, who pointed out two factors that she believes aggravate the problem. “The problem with the laws already on the books is inadequate enforcement, which is due to lack of funding for staff and schooling to handle a problem that is beyond the scope of current training.”

Ivy Kathryn Kirkpatrick and her husband, Wes, of Amory, have been active in rescuing dogs for 15 years. The two concentrate their efforts in rescuing boxers. According to Wes, Mississippi is one of only four states without first-offense felony penalties for aggravated cruelty against animals, which involves using a tool or weapon.

“We found one, but arrived too late to save it,” she said. “It had been shot between the eyes with an arrow.”

The Kirkpatricks have expanded their efforts to assist animal rescues in neighboring areas such as Chickasaw County lacking the services.

“People must realize that one may get away with these types of crimes for a few hundred dollars in fines. Most first-offense felony convictions do not serve prison time, receiving probation instead. It will only take a few examples to be made to create a deterrent. This is a human issue. Abusers of animals are five times more likely to commit a violent crime against people than the general population. The acts are interconnected. Until people realize that, it will never get better,” Wes said.

Monroe County Justice Court Judge Robert Fowlkes hears, at his estimate, at least 90 percent of the animal abuse cases in the county. He has been a judge with the justice court for 18 years.

“It’s not just dogs and cats,” he said. “Probably the third most frequent complaint is about horses. Some people take in more animals than they can care for. They have the right motive, in contrast to those who steal pets to use for animal fighting shows. We have to deal with them both. I do remember having to intercept three dog fighting operations to date.”

Fowlkes agreed with Crawford’s assessment, in that current laws are sufficient to address animal abusers. He also concurred that insufficient funding hinders the efforts of law enforcement officers.

“We have two deputies who handle animal cases across Monroe County, which involves everything from seizing dangerous or malnourished animals to inspecting pens constructed or supplied by owners to hold animals at risk,” Fowlkes said.

Animal rights advocates agree that not everyone is suited to be a pet owner, or realizes the responsibilities involved in providing proper care.

“You’re either born that way or you’re not,” Tucker said.

“Animal abuse often signals possible people abuse by individuals that don’t have moral standards to live by,” Crawford said. “You can’t prevent people from being jerks.”