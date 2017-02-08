Supervisors discuss Aberdeen, Amory interlocal tax agreements

ABERDEEN – What started with line items regarding interlocal tax collection agreements between the county, Aberdeen and Amory led to discussion about the county picking up unanticipated expenses for benefits during the Feb. 6 board of supervisors meeting.

“I think it’s great but I asked in the beginning if it would cost the county money. From PERS matching and employment taxes, it’s cost the county a good bit of money,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.

This tax collection cycle is the first time Aberdeen and Amory’s city taxes have been collected by the county. As part of the agreement, the municipalities paid the county $50,000 for the service. The extra money has gone to the tax collector, tax assessor and chancery clerk’s offices.

“The question was asked if we could do that for that number or do we need to hire additional help,” Richardson said.

According to county administrator Evan Adams, 23.4 percent of the $100,000 in fees is going to the benefits. The benefits were not taken into account when figuring the collection of fees from the two towns.

Board president Billy Kirkpatrick asked for a breakdown of where the fees from Aberdeen and Amory went and how it can be remedied.

In other business, Mike Manning of Galloway-Chandler-McKinney updated the board on building and medical insurance coverage.

He expects the county’s renewal premium to be $345,000 to $350,000 for this year. The increase is due to revised building appraisals and the addition of 10 to 15 new vehicles, miscellaneous items and contractor supplies.

“It may not even be that much, but I expect it to be $15,000 to $20,000 higher, but it’s been higher in the past,” Manning said.

Manning said as of Dec. 31, the county’s medical claims were at 47 percent of what was expected. He has discussed the possibility of health screenings for county employees with Pioneer Community Hospital and Merit Health Gilmore Memorial. Hospital representatives weren’t in favor of an offsite screening but were willing to host them at their own facilities.

After fielding questions and updating the board on insurance, Manning was questioned about a health bill District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism had, stating the company said it wouldn’t pay the bill. Manning said he would address it.

In other business, LuEllen Childress, who is spearheading efforts for the potential Monroe County Children’s Vision Center in Aberdeen, updated supervisors on her efforts.

A benefit 5K will be held at Blue Bluff April 1 to raise funds. After making her request, the board approved to pay $325 to cover the insurance policy required by the Corps of Engineers to use the area.