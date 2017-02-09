Credit card skimming targets unknowing cardholders

AMORY – Victims of credit card skimming are completely blindsided by the theft. They notice fraudulent charges or money withdrawn from their accounts without their credit and debit cards ever leaving their possession.

Attesting to that matter, Amory resident Cindy Wilkerson received a call one day from her credit card company indicating to her some red flags.

“I was asked if I had been making purchases in Ohio,” said Wilkerson, who added the company had flagged six different credit charges inconsistent with her spending patterns. “The physical card was not used – just my number.”

She has also suspected fraudulent purchases in Amory in recent weeks charged to her account.

Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long handles such complaints but said he was not aware of any local activity of that sort at this time.

“We have identified some skimming rings at truck stops in south Mississippi,” he said. “Those operations are the front side of a global black market of skimmers and hackers using the latest technology to steal consumer credit information and are usually encountered at fuel stops along major highways where neither user nor thief are local residents.”

Captain Brandon Davis investigates fraud for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. His advice is easy to follow – “Don’t throw away mail with your name printed on it – shred it.”

Consumers may not pay attention to bar codes and other encrypted information. Thieves do, however.

“Acts of cyber criminals may not be flagged in the system for six months or more, costing consumers thousands of dollars,” Davis said. “Unfortunately, federal prosecutors have thresholds starting in six figures to get involved in a case, which leaves most consumers on the hook if they can’t recover their losses with fraud protection from their credit card companies.”

How does credit card theft occur? Consumer advocate sources online offer plenty of information to educate credit card users on how to avoid being victimized in the marketplace by thieves in the business of taking advantage of others less than diligent about their financial matters.

<b>How credit card skimming works</b><b>

According to www.balance.com, credit card skimming is a type of credit card theft in that crooks use a small device to steal credit card information in an otherwise legitimate credit or debit card transaction.

When a credit or debit card is run through a skimmer, the device captures and stores all the details stored in the card’s magnetic strip. Thieves use the stolen data to make fraudulent charges either online or with a counterfeit credit card. In the case of ATM and debit cards, thieves withdraw cash from the linked checking account. The stolen card details may even be sold online.

Credit card skimmers are often placed over the card swipe mechanism on ATMs and gas stations. With ATMs, the crooks may place a small, undetectable camera nearby to record you entering your PIN.

</b><b>Detecting and preventing credit card skimming</b><b>

· Watch where you shop. Restaurants, bars and gas stations seem to be the places where credit card incidents happen most frequently. That’s because cardholders are comfortable letting their cards leave their sight in these places. But, if you can’t see your credit card, it could be getting skimmed.

· Know how a credit card skimmer looks. Investigative journalist Brian Krebs posted a few pictures of credit card skimmers on his blog, Krebs on Security, that demonstrate how difficult it is to detect the devices, which have become smaller and more difficult to detect through the years.

· Check ATMs before using them. At ATMs, skimmers often place a camera within view of the keypad to steal your PIN, or they place a fake keypad on top of the real one to record keystrokes. When you’re using an ATM, cover your hand as you type your PIN to keep a camera from catching a view of what you’re typing. If the keys seem hard to push, eject your card and use another ATM.

· Don’t become a victim of “credit card cleaning” scams, in that thieves claim to clean the magnetic strip on your credit card. These thieves simply swipe your credit card through a skimmer and take your card information.

Long further suggests looking at a terminal before inserting your card.

“You might even give the top lip a brief tug to see if it is, in fact, an inserted device that will pull out,” he suggested.

</b><b>How to report a credit card skimming loss</b><b>

Contact your bank or credit card issuer to let them know that your credit card information has been compromised. Call first, then follow up in writing. If only your credit card information has been stolen, you won’t be liable for any fraudulent charges.

Place a fraud alert on your credit report. This forces businesses to confirm your identity before approving applications in your name.

Alert the Federal Trade Commission, which often works to break up large credit card skimming rings. Your complaint will help catch the thieves.

</b><b>Benefits of the new chip card</b><b>

According to Long, skimmers only work on the older credit cards that have only the black magnetic strip, which basically just has account numbers and security codes encrypted.

“The new cards with the chip in the front are more time-consuming to use, but they aren’t subject to being violated by skimming devices,” he said.

Law enforcement is on a continuous mission to intercept the efforts of cyber criminals. Consumers are urged to do their part to be vigilant and savvy to avoid becoming victims of talented and creative minds that work against the public good in favor of their own devious interests.

Wilkerson is grateful for the fraud protection on her credit card accounts.

“It’s worth the small extra fee,” she said.