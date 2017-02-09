Halls share Amory football memories at Panther Gala

AMORY – Former Amory quarterback and current Louisiana-Lafayette offensive coordinator Will Hall summed it up best.

“You didn’t grow up wanting to play for the Chicago Bears or the New Orleans Saints,” Hall said. “You grew up wanting to be an Amory Panther. You wanted to wear the black and gold and a tie on Friday.”

Will Hall, and his father, Bobby, a legendary former Amory football coach, entertained by speaking at the Panther Gala, held at the Old National Guard Armory Feb. 2. The event was heavily attended by former Amory players and coaches alike.

The two shared their fondest memories of Amory football, including state championships in 1994, 1995 and 1998.

Will credited his upbringing in Amory with leading him on his path to being a college football head coach.

“Some of my first heroes are sitting here in this room, including my dad,” he said. “It was an unbelievable way to grow up. I grew up in an environment where you won almost every time you competed. When you won, you felt such a pride about yourself, and the few times you did lose, there was that humiliation that you felt. Our whole household would hurt when we lost.”

Will reflected on the 1997 season as shaping his life and preparing himself and his teammates for the 1998 championship season.

“That was a hard year, and I could see it on my dad’s face,” he said. “But you don’t quit. I think in this day and age, young men quit, and that’s something we have to fight. Football is under attack right now, so many people saying you don’t need to play it, but football is a great game. It shapes so many people’s lives, and it breaks all boundaries. I came back the next year, matured, and we went 15-0 and won the state title.”

Bobby Hall reflected upon his two tenures at Amory, in which he amassed a 145-25 record with the three state titles.

Throughout his 35-year Hall of Fame coaching career, Bobby said that saying Amory was a special place to him is an understatement.

“I’ve coached at a lot of high schools, but Amory will always be my school. It will always be my favorite,” he said. “Ed Stanley and I were talking about how black and gold are still our favorite colors.”

Bobby shared stories of beating Amory rivals Shannon, Tupelo and Pontotoc.

“We won a lot of games because we had better players and we won some games because when we walked out there, we knew we were going to win,” he said. “On Mondays when we were getting ready to play Shannon, I would say, ‘Guys, we have two things going for us. We believe we’re going to win, and they believe we’re going to win.’”

Bobby told of the years of building up the program during his first tenure at Amory from 1984 to 1989, including breaking Rosedale’s 40-game win streak in 1987.

“That game put Amory on the map,” Bobby said. “We might have played them 10 more times and not beaten them again but we beat them that night.”

Bobby praised the talent level of the players during his second tenure, from 1993 to 1999.

“I would have crawled all the way back here to coach,” he said.

The biggest highlight during Bobby’s second tenure, which included the three undefeated state championship seasons, was beating Pontotoc twice en route to the 1994 state title and coaching Will during the 1998 state championship season.

“That second game against Pontotoc was probably the greatest game ever played in this stadium and one of the best I coached in,” Bobby said. “That 1995 team is the most talented team I’ve ever coached and are talked about as being one of the best that’s ever played Mississippi high school football. I would have bused that team anywhere in America and taken my chances. And to be a football coach, your son to be the quarterback and you go to 15-0, it really doesn’t get any better than that.”