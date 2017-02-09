Moon named Amory Middle School Teacher of the Year

AMORY – The path from working with tiny tots to adolescents, concentrating on drawing out latent artistic talents, has garnered recognition for Nan Moon as Amory Middle School’s Teacher of the Year.

“I am very grateful and excited to be named teacher of the year at AMS. I work with a great group of people and to have them recognize my efforts this way is very special to me. I thank them and I applaud their efforts as well,” Moon said.

Moon is an Amory native who began teaching in the Amory School District after returning to her hometown 15 years ago. Her teaching experience began as a preschool teacher and director within her church.

Through the years, Moon has combined her love for the arts with her love for children to become the visual arts teacher for the Amory School District in 2004. In her classroom, Moon emphasizes the importance that great effort far exceeds the importance of creating a great work of art.

“Over the past two years as administrator of Amory Middle School, I have witnessed Mrs. Moon spend countless hours setting up several art projects that have brought light and motivation to all who enter into Amory Middle School,” said AMS Principal Kenneth Goralczyk . “The first words that come to mind when thinking of Mrs. Moon are hard-working, motivated, caring and encouraging. Mrs. Moon goes out of her way each day for the students at our school. Mrs. Moon works with students to bring out the best in each student through art. Mrs. Moon treats all students as if they were her own children and takes her job serious with an attitude and smile that is contagious.”

Moon’s work is even exhibited at the school, but in window frames rather than a picture frame. Moon painted a wildlife mural featuring a panther, the school district mascot, on the window wall of the media room.

“I don’t expect every student to become a great artist. If they love visual arts and become an artist, that’s wonderful, but it’s just as wonderful if they discover a world they didn’t know and ability they didn’t have, and their life has been enriched,” Moon said.