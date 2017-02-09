Noles send five to the next level

A record five football players from Smithville signed their national letters of intent to play college ball on National Signing Day on Wednesday, all key contributors on a Noles’ team that made back-to-back North state championship games.

“This is a special group. All five have been starting for the last two years, and a lot of them the last four years,” Smithville coach Chad Collums said. “A couple of them played on the team that made state in 2013. All five are high character guys who will work hard, and I’m excited to see them go out and represent our community.”

The signing class was highlighted by wide receiver Wesley Grier, who signed a Division I scholarship with Jackson State.

“I’m really excited about playing at Jackson State,” Grier said. “I went on a visit a couple of weeks ago, and it felt like home. Everyone was so nice, and it seemed like a family. I think I really fit into the program well. I’m ready to work really hard because I know it’s a different level of talent and athletes.”

Grier totaled 59 catches in his high school career for 1,121 yards and 16 touchdowns, and he had three interceptions his senior season. He’s the school’s sixth all-time leading receiver and holds the record for punt returns for a touchdown with four. He was second-team all-state and first-team all-division.

“Wesley’s stats speak for themselves, and he’s been a huge part of this team for the last four years,” Collums said. “He’s made a name for himself on both sides of the ball, big part of the offense and the defense and has big numbers on special teams.”

For offensive lineman Stuart Coggins, signing at East Mississippi Community College is a family tradition, as both his father and grandfather played there.

“It means a lot to me to play there, to carry on the legacy,” Coggins said. “It’s always a winning tradition at EMCC, and that’s what I want to do is be a part of a winning team. I can go up there, get my degree and play football. I love the campus and the scenery. I know people say not much is in Scooba, but if you know the right people, it’s a lot of fun. It sticks in my mind that if I can play well there, I can continue playing afterwards.”

Coggins graded out at 88 percent with 36 pancake blocks during his senior season. He was named the Division 1-1A Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team all state.

“We called Stu the ‘dog’ of the team,” Collums said. “He had a little mean streak in him. He was going to try to show the other side that he’s bringing it that night.”

Linebacker Chris Lockhart chose a different route from his teammates, signing with LA Valley Junior College in California.

“The coach contacted me on Twitter, and I really liked him. He’s going to be my linebackers coach,” Lockhart said. “He knows about my knee injuries, and he’s going to try to get me to the D1 level, so I decided to go all the way out to California. I haven’t visited there yet but plan to in the next few weeks.”

Lockhart had 52 total tackles, 24 of those solo, despite missing much of his senior year with a knee injury. For his career, he had 209 total tackles, 75 solo. He had two pick sixes, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“Chris has had a rough go with his knee, and to accomplish what he’s able to accomplish this year is amazing,” Collums said. “He has big numbers on the defensive side of the ball, and he’s been the quarterback on defense. I was able to tell him what we needed to get done, and he would do it.”

Lineman Daniel Smith, who started on both sides of the ball for the Noles, signed with Hinds Community College as an offensive lineman.

“I like everything about Hinds,” Smith said. “The campus is great, and they have a top weight room. They really care about their academics, and they want to see you succeed. It’s all about family, and that’s a word that Coach Collums uses. It’s a family there, and it reminds me of being here and feels like home.”

As an offensive lineman, Smith also graded out at 88 percent. Defensively, he was named the Division 1-1A Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state as he had 84 tackles, 20 of those for loss and four sacks. He forced three fumbles during his senior year.

“Daniel is an outstanding young man, a hard worker in the weight room, who loves to work out,” Collums said. “When I first took the job, I knew there was something special about him, and he would end up signing somewhere. He’s been a leader the last two years who has started on both sides.”

Running back Dee Moore, who ended up missing the playoffs with a broken hand, signed with Itawamba Community College.

“I’m ready to go up there and put in the work to get bigger,” Moore said. “I’m ready to get the summer over with so I can go ahead and start playing. The injury is why I want to get bigger and better so that I don’t ever have to go through that again.”

Moore went on a tear his senior year, rushing for 1,793 yards and 28 touchdowns, which made him the school’s single season record holder for rushing touchdowns, and was named Division Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-state. He had 4,920 yards for his career and 65 touchdowns to make him the school’s second all-time leading rusher.

“This year, Dee flipped a switch,” Collums said. “From Day 1, he decided he was going to have a good year, and he did just that. When you lose a running back like Dee, it makes you worried about the next year.”