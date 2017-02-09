Seven Panthers sign their letters of intent

Seven Amory Panthers made it official on National Signing Day on Wednesday, signing their national letters of intent to play college football next season.

All seven were key in the Panthers winning the Division 1-4A championship and getting all the way to the third round of the playoffs.

“This just pays testament to those guys and that senior class,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “There are a lot of good football players in the senior class that have played a lot of football from their freshman years on. It’s a testament to them and the hard work they have put in since the sixth or seventh grade. I told them they will never forget this day. It will be the most important day as far as football goes in their life, and I’m glad to be a small part of it.”

Offensive lineman Jalen Bell and linebacker Jalen Holland both signed to play at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.

“It’s a big plus to go with a teammate and friend, but it felt like home when we went on our official visit,” Bell said. “The coaching staff treated us well, and we want to play where we’re needed and wanted. We looked at the pros and cons, and it ended up being a good fit for both of us.”

“It’s a blessing to go with one of my best friends to play football,” Holland said. “I wanted to go to Co-Lin because of the graduation rate in athletes. It’s just a good school, and I felt the vibe there when I went for my visit.”

Bell was a first-team all-division offensive lineman. Holland boasted the same honors and was also named second-team all-state as he had 87 total tackles, 20 of those for loss. He had nine sacks, an interception, forced three fumbles and recovered two of them.

“Jalen Holland is just a leader and the bell cow of our defense,” Glenn said. “He flies around and makes plays. Jalen Bell is just a big offensive tackle, who has a huge upside and has the chance to go on and play a lot of football.”

Offensive lineman John Isaac Dale signed to play at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

“I had a lot of options, but Northeast has been one of the top colleges I’ve been looking forward to,” Dale said. “They offered me back in my sophomore year. The big thing I like about Northeast is how their campus is set up and how secure it is. That’s the main thing I look for and the opportunities they’re offering me to play there.”

Dale, who played center, was named second-team all-division as a key part of the Panthers’ offensive line.

“John Isaac played one of the most important positions on the offensive side of the ball,” Glenn said. “He’s going to have the chance to go play some more football. He has great size.”

As the third member of the offensive line to sign, Cortavious Ivy made it official with Itawamba Community College, as he signed as a defensive lineman.

“I’m really excited, and I picked ICC because academically, they’re No. 6 in the nation,” Ivy said. “That’s a huge plus for me because you have to get your education first. I want to further my football career so that I can make it out and then one day come back and support the Amory Panthers.”

Ivy, a first-team all-division offensive lineman, spent time on both sides of the ball. On defense, he forced three fumbles, had three sacks and 43 tackles, 14 for loss.

“Cortavious is going to play nose guard, and he just blows up the middle,” Glenn said. “He wreaks havoc in there.”

Wide receiver Jayson Johnson inked with Coahoma Community College.

“I chose a different route, but when I went down to Coahoma’s campus, I really liked it,” Johnson said. “They’re a new team that’s trying to get things right, and it felt like a good fit for me to come down and help their program out.”

Johnson had 15 catches for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his senior season.

“Jayson transferred in from Atlanta last year, so a lot of these junior colleges didn’t know a lot about him,” Glenn said. “He had a coming out party this year, and Coahoma had an opportunity to sign them and I think they have a great young man.”

Quarterback Zatorious Gates made it official with Itawamba Community College.

“I like the coaching staff at ICC,” Gates said. “Me and Coach Coleman (quarterbacks coach) have a pretty good relationship. It’s a good atmosphere and football program, and it felt like home. I felt like I could be involved at a place like that.”

Gates was named Division 1-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year as he passed for 2,024 yards and 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Gates rushed for another 402 yards and 4 scores and also caught a touchdown pass.

“Z is just now getting back to 100 percent, but he was a great quarterback for us,” Glenn said. “I think he’s a steal. He can spin it better than any quarterback I’ve ever coached.”

Wide receiver Hakee Rainey, who wants to follow in the footsteps of his father Chris and play Division I football, also signed with ICC.

“I like ICC because I’m going to a place where I know a lot of people and they will take good care of me school wise,” Rainey said. “I feel like going there, I can do well academically, and football wise, things will fall into place. I want to try to do my best there for two years, go somewhere else and do some of the things he did and maybe beat them.”

Rainey was the Panthers’ leading receiver with 47 catches for 734 yards and eight touchdowns and also rushed for 147 yards and a score.

“Hakee is a slot receiver, a playmaker who has great speed,” Glenn said. “I think Itawamba is getting a real steal out of him.”