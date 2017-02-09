Sights and sounds abound for A Night of Cultural Arts

ABERDEEN – A tradition early in the second semester of each school year allows Aberdeen High School band and art students to display their talents for the public to see and hear. That tradition continues Feb. 13 through A Night of Cultural Arts.

“I know I say it every year, but it’s the best of the best,” said AHS Band Director Toni Reece.

Thirteen ninth- through 12th-grade students in Valerie Brahan’s art class will begin the evening with their displays of approximately 25 works.

“I have more ninth-graders than usual. They’ll be entering watercolors and drawings, and the more advanced students will have acrylics,” Brahan said. “I’ve been working with the advanced students to find their passion and express what they love.”

Art students will have a wide variety of subject matters on display, with some being on larger canvases for the first time.

“We never put a price tag on the pieces of art but we sold several last year. Sometimes people are interested in the art, and the students are interested in selling them,” Brahan said.

Following the art exhibits, attendees will make their way to the theater. Sophomore Jaden Buchanan will read her poem published in the 2016 winter edition of American Library of Poetry Magazine. The music will follow.

The school’s jazz band will play “Proud Mary,” “Girl from Ipanema,” “Saxes with Attitude” and “Dancing in the Street,” which features the rhythm section. Student-teacher Davian Watkins will perform “Harlem Nocturne” before choir teacher Hope Maloney sings “God Bless the Child.” The jazz band performance will close with “Uptown Funk.”

The student ensemble, featuring student members of the Brown Family gospel group, will sing “Purple Rain.” The girls ensemble will sing “Respect,” and the boys ensemble will sing “End of the Road.”

“Everybody thinks we’re busy during marching season, but this is the time of year when we’re super busy,” Reece said. “The kids have got to love it. With A Nigh of Cultural Arts, the music is more challenging than it has ever been. This group has been really fun to work with; they’re great kids with great parenting.”

A Night of Cultural Arts begins at 7 p.m. at the Elkin Theatre, and the event is free to the public. There will also be refreshments and opportunities to socialize with the students.