 

Two arrested on separate charges

By | 2:54 pm | February 9, 2017 | News 
Kelsey Layne Bullock, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested Feb. 9 after a traffic stop 
on Highway 278. Bullock is charged with possession of controlled substance. 
She is currently in the Monroe county Detention Center awaiting arraignment. 
James W. Imel, 36, from Hamilton, was arrested Feb. 8 after a traffic stop on 
Old Highway 25. Imel is charged with possession of controlled substance and is 
currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
BULLOCKKIMELJ

