Two arrested on separate charges
By Ray Van Dusen | 2:54 pm | February 9, 2017 | News
Kelsey Layne Bullock, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested Feb. 9 after a traffic stop on Highway 278. Bullock is charged with possession of controlled substance. She is currently in the Monroe county Detention Center awaiting arraignment. James W. Imel, 36, from Hamilton, was arrested Feb. 8 after a traffic stop on Old Highway 25. Imel is charged with possession of controlled substance and is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Related Posts
- Woman charged with embezzlement from Hamilton business
- Traffic stop leads to possession of controlled substance charge
- Hamilton man faces drug charges
- Monroe County School District dismisses amid social media post
- West Point man charged with possession of a controlled substance, DUI
- Mantachie man faces possession of a controlled substance charge
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Hatley student athlete inks pain on paper for inspirational book February 7, 2017
- Stricter animal abuse legislation fails again at the statewide level February 8, 2017
- Puppets educate Amory students about the negatives of greed February 8, 2017
- Supervisors discuss Aberdeen, Amory interlocal tax agreements February 8, 2017
- A newspaper’s opinion page is a headache but a necessity February 8, 2017
- Two arrested on separate charges February 9, 2017
- Seven Panthers sign their letters of intent February 9, 2017
- Noles send five to the next level February 9, 2017
- Credit card skimming targets unknowing cardholders February 9, 2017
- Halls share Amory football memories at Panther Gala February 9, 2017
- Gene Ward: Remember, Goliath was a forty point favorite over ...
- Jamie August: Awesome article = is that correct ? only 2 staff m...
- John Nancy Bishop: What time is this on 18th? Want to be there!...
- Mallory P Johnston: The formation of this article isn't written as an...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII