Two arrested on separate charges

Kelsey Layne Bullock, 25, of Tupelo, was arrested Feb. 9 after a traffic stop on Highway 278. Bullock is charged with possession of controlled substance. She is currently in the Monroe county Detention Center awaiting arraignment. James W. Imel, 36, from Hamilton, was arrested Feb. 8 after a traffic stop on Old Highway 25. Imel is charged with possession of controlled substance and is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.