Lady Panthers split with Tish, New Albany

The Amory Lady Panthers split on the week last week, but they won the one that counted the most.

Amory avenged an earlier season loss to Tishomingo County by taking a 43-33 win on the road.

Victoria Hale scored 11 points in the win.

The Lady Panthers were aided by a strong 16-point first quarter and held firm in the fourth when they outscored the Lady Braves 14-2 to cruise to the win.

With a 5-3 division record, Amory currently sits in second place with two more Division 1-4A contests to go. They host Itawamba AHS and Corinth this week with a chance to hold on to a first-round bye in next week’s division tournament.

On Friday night, the Lady Panthers lead late at New Albany, but saw the Lady Bulldogs come from down five to take the 46-44 win.

Amory took the early lead of 12-8 after a quarter, including a three by Madison Wax and six early points by Lauren Haynes, but the Lady Bulldogs went on a 12-7 run in the second quarter and led 20-19 at the half. E’Lexis Jones hit a three pointer with 10 seconds left to give New Albany the lead.

The teams matched each other bucket for bucket throughout most of the third quarter until Wax connected on a three-point shot at the buzzer to end the period and give the Lady Panthers a 35-32 advantage. Haynes scored eight points in the third.

Amory ran their lead up to 44-39 with a minute left behind big baskets from Hale, Wren and Haynes, before the Lady Bulldogs reeled off seven straight points to take the win.

Haynes led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, followed by 10 from Wren.

(B) New Albany 67, Amory 55 (B)

The Bulldogs took an early lead of 17-12 after a quarter and held the lead for the remainder of the contest for the win.

Aaron Estes and Jordan Lipsey combined for 13 points in the opening quarter to propel the Bulldogs to the early advantage.

In the second quarter, Sam Cagle and Loden Bolen took over the scoring roles with 12 of the 22 Bulldog points as the lead was extended to 39-25.

For Amory, Keshon Parks scored 14, followed by T.J. Wallace’s 13 points. Kamden Parks and Jeremiah Wallace had 11 each.

Dennis Clayton of the New Albany Gazette contributed to this story.