Nettleton’s first African-American police chief reflects on his career in law enforcement

NETTLETON – A.D. Heard was born and raised in the community of Elaine, Arkansas on the west bank of the Mississippi River, approximately 80 miles downstream from West Memphis.

Like so many others of his time, Heard migrated north to Chicago as a young man. Rather than working in the Rust Belt factories, however, Heard took up a career in law enforcement. He worked his way up the ranks of the Chicago Police Department.

“I was a rookie cop for eight years, training while riding the streets with a senior officer,” Heard said.

His years with the Chicago police numbered close to 30 before he returned south to care for his ailing parents.

While Heard was patrolling Chicago, his parents moved from Arkansas to Nettleton on arrangements made by another farmer for whom the elder Heard worked.

After the younger Heard moved back to Mississippi, he worked for three years as a truck driver for Air Cap Industries in Tupelo for his livelihood while being caregiver for his parents.

Jimmy Rye, who was Nettleton police chief at the time, called Heard one day to ask him to consider joining the Nettleton Police Department. The rest, as they say, is history.

Heard was hired as a police officer in Nettleton in 1976. His faithful service through the years since has paved his way up to the top of the ranks. He was elected as Nettleton’s chief of police in May 2013. He had 384 votes compared to his closest opponent’s 190 votes.

On the closet door in Heard’s office in Nettleton’s City Hall is a small plaque reading, “It is what it is.” It was there when Heard was elected to the office, and he has kept it there as a legacy of his predecessors.

“A lot of things have changed over the years,” Heard said. “There have been a lot of improvements.”

Heard’s name will not be on this year’s ballot, however, as he looks forward to retiring in June.