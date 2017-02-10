Noles’ comeback over Lions secures key division win

HAMILTON – County basketball rivals Hamilton and Smithville were battling for more than just a win on Friday night. Instead, they were fighting for the No. 2 seed and a key first-round bye in next week’s Division 4-1A tournament.

Smithville overcame a five-point halftime deficit to gain that 48-38 victory over the rival Lions.

“We talked after the game last night and today about playing together and playing unselfish. They gave everything they had because they knew what was at stake,” Smithville coach Nick Coln said. “It took us a little bit to get going. On offense, we made a few more shots tonight, but on defense, when we decided to press and play defense, it got us going. We started sharing the ball and getting some easy baskets. It was a hard-fought game. We stepped up, and I have a tough bunch of kids.”

The Lions got off to a good start quickly with 5-0 lead off a three-pointer by Martavin Mosley and a layup by Juante Bankhead. Smithville countered with a three by Dee Moore and a free throw by Drew Cox, but John Smith hit a trey of his own and doubled the Hamilton lead to 8-4. After the Noles made it a one-point game, Jacob Jaudon ended the first quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play to stretch the Lions’ lead to 13-9.

Hamilton stretched the lead to start the second with another three by Mosley and a power move inside by LaDerrick Despenza. The Lions kept up an eight-point lead through much of the second, powered by Despenza, but Moore continued to answer for the Noles, including a three to end the first half to make it 23-18.

Cox scored first for Smithville in the third, and Moore made it a two-point game with a three-point play, but Bankhead and Despenza each countered with a pair of free throws.

Heath Noe got into the scoring with a pair of free throws and a basket to tie the game at 27-all, and Cox finally gave the Noles a lead. Bankhead tied the game once again, before Noe drained a three to give Smithville the lead for good and Cameron Phillips came off the bench for a big bucket to close the third quarter with a 36-29 advantage.

In the fourth, Despenza worked to bring the Lions back into the game as he scored five early points, but Smithville answered from the free-throw line during the period.

After back-to-back baskets from Bankhead to cut the lead to three, Peyton Blair secured the win for the Noles by scoring the final seven points of the game, including a three.

“Dee hit some big time shots, and Peyton did what he was supposed to do late,” Coln said. “That’s what we talked about – that good things happen when we share the ball. We finally did that. I thought Cam (Phillips) came in and played the best game he’s had since I’ve been here. Will (McNeese) is going to give you 110 percent every night. Those two guys are my hustle guys.”

Despenza was the game’s leading scorer with 16 points for Hamilton. Smithville had three in double figures led by Moore’s 14 points. Cox and Noe each had 12.

(G) Hamilton 50, Smithville 28

The Lady Lions pulled away in the third quarter for the commanding win.

Smithville led early in the first off baskets by Katie Beth Williams and Lequondria Standifer, but Hamilton pushed ahead early in the second off a layup by Deidra Keaton and a three by Alexia Ware.

Williams drained a three for Smithville, and Gracie Chase tied the game at 11-all before the Lady Lions countered with a 5-0 run. Williams ended it with a pair of free throws to close the first half with Hamilton up 15-13.

The Lady Lions started their big run to open the third quarter, including threes by Kealy Shields and Hanna Pettigrew to go up by double digits. Amyah Verner and Tori Harrison hit big baskets late in the third to send Hamilton into the final quarter with a 34-20 lead.

“We turned it on in the third. We made some adjustments at the half,” Hamilton coach Jon-David Hartley said. “We switched our defense to a 3-2, so we could cover their shooters a little bit better. Katie Beth (Williams) had a big night for them, and we had to capitalize on shutting her down. We came out and protected the ball, made our layups and worked the ball a lot better in the second half. We needed this coming off a devastating loss to Houlka.”

Tyra Verner got into the scoring in the fourth, and the Lady Lions enjoyed a 12-1 run during the quarter to take full control of the game.

The scoring was balanced for the Lady Lions with 8 points from Amyah Verner and 7 each from Kealy Shields and Tyra Verner.

Williams led all scorers with 11 points for Smithville.

The two will match up again in the first round of the division tournament.

“I told them all year that we’re gaining and they’re getting a lot of experience,” Hartley said. “I see them growing every day in practice, both emotionally and with knowledge of the game. It’s getting better every week.”